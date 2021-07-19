Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch in India

After a wait of five years, the Olympics is set to return. The Olympics was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will kick off on July 23 from the newly-built National Stadium while the closing ceremony will take place on August 8.

The event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite it being held in 2021. Tokyo Olympics will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports. The Indian contingent will also be the biggest as 119 athletes are in Tokyo to participate in numerous sports.

Here are all the details for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics:-

Where will the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

At what time does the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics begin?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time on 23rd July.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online and on mobile?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, results, and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/tokyo-olympics.