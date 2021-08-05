Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VIDEO | India's bronze medal-winning moment - PR Sreejesh makes stunning save in last few seconds in Tokyo

India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was tested in the final seconds of the bronze medal match against Germany.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Tokyo: India's Sreejesh and Mandeep hug each other as they celebrate their victory over Germany.(PTI)

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh pulled off a stunning save in the final few seconds of the bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The fast-paced, thrilling affair between the two teams went right down to the wire, with India conceding a penalty corner with just over 6 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter of the match.

India were leading 5-4 in the match, and if Germany had scored the goal, the match would have been pushed to the shootouts. But Sreejesh denied Germany's Lukas Windfeder as India celebrated the bronze medal win in Tokyo.

Also read: 'India is proud' - PM Modi congratulates India men's hockey team for winning bronze medal in Olympics

Here is a look back at the bronze medal-winning moment for India in Tokyo in men's hockey.

India also had to come back from behind twice in the match, and Manpreet Singh-led Indian team scored three goals within five minutes between 2nd and 3rd quarters, to take the lead in the match.

This is India's first Olympic medal in men's hockey since their gold medal win in 1980 at the Games in Moscow. India may add another medal in hockey with the women's team playing a bronze medal match on Friday against Great Britai

