Tokyo 2020: 'India is proud' - PM Modi congratulates India men's hockey team for winning bronze medal in Olympics

India men's hockey team scripted history on Thursday as they defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The thrilling encounter between the two teams saw India come back from behind twice to push for the win. Simranjeet Singh scored twice, while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Hardik Singh scored one goal apiece, as India clinched the bronze medal.

This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey since the gold medal win at the Olympics in 1980 in Moscow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team in a tweet, in which he said that the nation is proud of the efforts put in by the hockey players in Tokyo.

Highlights: How India won bronze medal in Tokyo

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian," PM Modi wrote.

Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021





It was a good journey for India men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium, India won all their games in Tokyo.