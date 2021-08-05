Home / Sports / Olympics / India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team take on Germany in bronze medal match
India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics
India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics(AP)
Live

India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team take on Germany in bronze medal match

  India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey are fighting for their first medal in over four decades as they face Germany in the bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan. Follow IND vs GER men's hockey live score.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST

India Vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: India take on Germany in the men's hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo. India lost their semifinal to Belgium while Germany went down to Australia. The Indian men's hockey team are looking to put an end to the four-decade wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. All eyes will be on coach Graham Reid's side to go past Germany to add another medal to India's tally.


Follow India vs Germany, men's hockey bronze medal match live score

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    India team news

    India are going in with the same 16 they went with against Belgium. Big test for these players

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    India medal at the Olympics

    If India manage to win a bronze medal in hockey, it will be their first-ever hockey medal at the Games since 1980.

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    STATS attack

    TOTAL GOALS

    India - 20; Germany - 20

    SHOOTING EFFICIENCY (COMPETITION AVERAGE)

    India - 26.67 per cent; Germany - 21.7 per cent

    FIELD GOALS

    India - 10; Germany - 10

    PENALTY CORNERS (CONVERTED/TAKEN)

    India - 8/27; Germany - 10/32

    ATTACKING CIRCLE PENETRATIONS

    India - 151; Germany - 126


    (Source: News 18)

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:11 AM IST

    India journey so far

    It has been a good journey for India men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium, India won all their games in Tokyo.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    India vs Germany - LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Germany. Despite losing the semifinal against Belgium, India men's hockey team will get a chance to win the bronze medal when they face against Germany. Big match feels.

Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021
