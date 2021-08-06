Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

After the men’s hockey team make the Indians proud by clinching bronze, it’s time for girls to make a mark on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rani Rampal-led Indian women’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match. Golfer Aditi Ashok along with compatriot Diksha Dagar will continue their campaign in Round 3. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will compete in men’s 65 kg freestyle qualification and if he wins, he fights in the semi-final later in the day. Seema Bisla will compete in the women's 50 kg freestyle 1/8 final and will play two more games if she qualifies. Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will compete in the women's 20km race walk final while Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, and Anas Muhamad Yahiya will end India’s day at the Tokyo Olympics as they compete in men's 4x400m relay round 1.

Here is India's schedule on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

02:00 AM IST: Gurpreet Singh in men’s men's 50km race walk final

5:29 AM IST: Diksha Dagar in golf women’s round 3

5:48 AM IST: Aditi Ashok in golf women’s round 3

07:00 AM IST: Indian women’s hockey team in women’s bronze medal match against Great Britain

08:07 AM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling 1/8 final

08:49 AM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling 1/8 final

08:56 AM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

09:17 AM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

01:00 PM IST: Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20 km race walk final

02:52 PM IST: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling semi-final (subject to qualification)

03:13 PM IST: Seema Bisla in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling semi-final (subject to qualification)

05:07 PM IST: Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah & Anas Muhammed Yahiya in men’s 4x400 relay Round 1 Heat 2

