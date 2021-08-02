Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10: India women enter hockey semifinals; Kamalpreet finishes 6th in Discus throw final
- Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10: India women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to take India to their first-ever women's Olympic semifinals. Fouaad Mirza finished 23rd in the Equestrian Eventing Jumping Individual final, while Kamalpreet Kaur finished 6th in the Discus final.
Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10: The Indian women's hockey team delivered when it mattered as they feated Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-final in women's hockey of the Olympics for the first time in history. Equestrian star Fouaad Mirza qualified for the Eventing Jumping Individual final but failed to win a medal by finishing 23rd in the final. Kamalpreet Kaur finished 6th in the women's Discus final. Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for Men's 50m Rifle Positions 3 final. Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the 200m semi-final despite recording her season's best timing.
AUG 02, 2021 06:58 PM IST
That's it!
That's all the action we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining us. The best part of the day for the Indian contingent was the women's hockey team beating Australia in the quarterfinals to make the semifinals. We will be back with you tomorrow morning with more action. See you there! Until then, it's goodnight. CIAO!
AUG 02, 2021 06:45 PM IST
YOUR MEDALLIST OF THE WOMEN'S DISCUS THROW EVENT
GOLD- Valarie Allman (USA)- 68.98
SILVER- Kristin Pudenz (GER)- 66.86 (PB)
BRONZE- Yaime Perez (CUB)- 65.72
AUG 02, 2021 06:36 PM IST
JUST IN
India's Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th with a throw of 63.70m in the discus throw final, misses out on medal
AUG 02, 2021 06:35 PM IST
ROUND 6
1) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws 60.32. SHE FINISHES 8TH
2) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws a foul throw. SHE FINISHES 7TH
3) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws a foul throw. SHE FINISHES 6TH
4) Liliana CA of Portugal FINISHES 5TH
5) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws 63.25. SHE FINISHES 4TH
6) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws a foul throw. SHE HAS WON BRONZE MEDAL
7) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws a foul throw. SHE HAS WON SILVER MEDAL
8) Valarie Allman of USA throws a foul throw. SHE HAS WON GOLD MEDAL
AUG 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
WHAT A SWING
Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws 66.86 TO MOVE INTO SILVER MEDAL CONTENTION
Valarie Allman is still in gold contention and Perez has slipped to bronze medal contention.
THE VERY FINAL ROUND, AT LAST
AUG 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
ROUND 5
1) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws 60.10
2) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws 59.46
3) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws 61.37
4) Liliana CA of Portugal throws a foul throw
5) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws a foul throw
6) (silver medal contention) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws 66.86- PB
7) (bronze medal contention) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws 65.20
8) (gold medal contention)Valarie Allman of USA throws 66.78
AUG 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Equestrian update- NO MEDAL
India's Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd in the Equestrian Eventing Jumping Individual final, misses out on winning India medal. But an inspired show throughout nonetheless.
AUG 02, 2021 06:23 PM IST
LOOKING TOUGH FOR KAMALPREET
India's Kamalpreet Kaur is till 6th after the fourth round. Two more rounds to go. She needs one massive throw to get surpass 65.34 to get into medal contention
AUG 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
ROUND 4 BEGINS
1) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws a foul throw
2) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws 59.46
3) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws a foul throw
4) Liliana CA of Portugal throws a foul throw
5) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws a foul throw
6) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws a foul throw
7) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws 65.20
8) Valarie Allman of USA throws 64.76
AUG 02, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Final 8 are here
Athletes through: Sandra Perkovic, Shadae Lawrence, Izabela Da Silva, Kristin Pudenz, Kamalpreet Kaur, Yaime Perez, Valarie Allman, Marike Steinacker
Athletes knocked out: Yang Chen, Liliana CA, Daisy Osakue, Vita Claudine
AUG 02, 2021 06:09 PM IST
KAMALPREET IS THROUGH TO THE NEXT ROUND
A brilliant throw of 63.70 by India's Kamalpreet Kaur means she is through to the final round of the competition. Bottom four throwers have been eliminated. After a short break, the reverse order begins which means Kamalpreet will throw 3rd
AUG 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
ROUND 3
1) Yang Chen of China throws 61.43
2) Liliana CA of Portugal throws a foul throw
3) Daisy Osakue of Italy throws a foul throw
4) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws 65.01
5) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws 58.98
6) Claudine Vita of Germany throws 61.80
7) Izabela Da Silva of Brazil throws 59.56m
8) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws 64.34m
9) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws 63.70m
10) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws 63.20
11) Valarie Allman of USA throws a foul throw
12) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws a foul throw
AUG 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST
We are back underway
Right then, Allman resumes the competition with her second round throw.
It's a foul throw. And then Steinacker throws 62.02.
AUG 02, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Practice throws
The athletes are having practice throws. Warming up with the disc. We are moments away from resumptions.
-
DISCUS FINAL UPDATE- PLAYERS BACK OUT
And all the 12 discus throwers have returned to the field for the resumption of the final. It is confirmed that we will begin again from the third round. Hence, Marike Steinacker of Germany threw the last legal throw at the round of 2. This also means that Liliana CA and Chen Yang will get to have a legal attempt to get the round 3 going
AUG 02, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Equestrian update
After 11 riders, Mirza is currently placed 9th. He is virtually out of contention
-
CURRENT LEADERS IN DISCUSS THROW
USA's Valarie Allman is in the gold medal position with a throw of 68.98
Cuba's Yaime Perez is in the silver medal position with a throw of 65.72m Germany's Kristin Pudnezis in the bronze medal position with a throw o 63.07
AUG 02, 2021 05:25 PM IST
IT'S POURING IN TOKYO
It's still pouring out there. The rain is tumbling down and the athletes are being allowed to return in indoors. For now it's halted but it could result into something bigger later. We willl have to wait and see what happens.
AUG 02, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Equestrian update
59.60 FOR MIRZA! Fouaad Mirza, who was up first in the final, finishes with 59.60. Only time will tell whether that will be enough eventually
-
Equestrian update
Fouaad Mirza of India will be in action in the Eventing Jumping Individual final in about 5 minutes from now. Out of the 25 riders, his jump will be the very first
-
WE HAVE PAUSED
Yup, finally the officials have brought the event to a halt and they are trying very hard to dry the circle. There are massive puddles around the circle
AUG 02, 2021 05:00 PM IST
ROUND 3- RAIN STOPS PLAY, RESUMPTIONS SOON
1) Yang Chen of China throws a foul throw
2) Liliana CA of Portugal throws a foul throw
Rain halts the competition. These throws were later scrapped. Round 3 began afresh after the rain delay
AUG 02, 2021 04:59 PM IST
VERY WET CONDITIONS
Well, it's raining there and the athletes are beginning to lose their footing. It all began with the current leader Valarie Allman of USA when the discus slipped out of her hand while she was turning to throw. Replay showed she slipped.
Then, Marike Steinacker of Germany also slipped while throwing. However, her throw wasn't counted.
WHY ARE WE STILL PLAYING? It's pouring out there and the discus slips out of Chen Yang's hand
AUG 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST
ROUND 2
1) Yang Chen of China throws 59.59
2) Liliana CA of Portugal throws 63.93
3) Daisy Osakue of Italy throws a foul throw
4) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws a foul throw
5) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws 62.12
6) Claudine Vita of Germany throws a foul throw
7) Izabela Da Silva of Brazil throws a foul throw
8) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws 65.34
9) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws a foul throw
10) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws 62.16
11) Valarie Allman of USA throws a foul throw
12) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws 62.02
AUG 02, 2021 04:43 PM IST
AFTER ROUND 1- INDIA'S KAMALPREET IS...
ROUND 1| After the end R1, India's Kamalpreet Kaur's stands in the 6th position Discus final standings with a throw of 61.62m
AUG 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
A remind of rules
There will be a total of 6 rounds. The field of 12 throwers gets reduced to 8 after third round.
Then, the order gets reversed. The farthest thrower goes last and shortest thrower goes first.
AUG 02, 2021 04:32 PM IST
ROUND 1 BEGINS
1) Yang Chen of China throws 61.57
2) Liliana CA of Portugal throws 62.31
3) Daisy Osakue of Italy throws 59.97
4) Sandra Perkovic of Croatia throws 62.53
5) Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica throws 60.22
6) Claudine Vita of Germany throws 60.70
7) Izabela Da Silva of Brazil throws 60.39
8) Kristin Pudenz of Germany throws 63.07
9) Kamalpreet Kaur of India throws 61.62
10) Yaime Perez of Cuba throws 65.72
11) Valarie Allman of USA throws 68.98
12) Marike Steinacker of Germany throws a foul throw
AUG 02, 2021 04:28 PM IST
OUT COMES THE INDIAN
Kamalpreet Kaur walks out to the pitch of the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
AUG 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Less than 5 minutes to go!
India's Kamalpreet Kaur, 25-year-old who hails from Muktsar, will be up against 11 other women in the final. Her personal and seasonal best are both 66.59. In the qualifying round, she threw a 64. She will be up against the likes of Sandra Perkovic (PB- 71.41), Valarie Allman (PB- 70.15), and Yaime Perez (PB-69.39)
AUG 02, 2021 04:12 PM IST
UP NEXT:
Kamalpreet Kaur will compete in Women's Discus final event -- can she win a historic medal?
AUG 02, 2021 03:40 PM IST
What's next for India on Day 10?
At 4:30 PM: We have the women's Discus final in which India's Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action. She qualified in the second position. Can she get the job done? We shall soo find out!
AUG 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Equestrian update
JUST IN| India's Fouaad Mirza qualifies for the Equestrian Eventing Jumping Individual Final, finishes 24th in the Eventing Jumping Team and Final Individual Qualifier.
AUG 02, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Cycling Track update
China edged out Germany to win the first track cycling gold of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team sprint on Monday after earlier breaking the world record.
China set a new world record time of 31.804sec in the heats and were then too quick for Germany in the final, their 31.895 just ahead of the Germans' 31.980. The Russian Olympic Committee beat the Netherlands to claim bronze.
AUG 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Latest from Day 10
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claimed Puerto Rico's first athletics gold in Games history, and Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou won the men's long jump.
Camacho-Quinn, 24, who had set an Olympic record 12.26sec in the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles, surged home to claim her first major title in 12.37sec.
World record-holder Keni Harrison of the United States took silver in 12.52sec while Jamaica's Megan Tapper claimed bronze.
"For such a small country it gives little people hope," said Camacho-Quinn. "I am just glad I am the person to do that."
AUG 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Equestrian update
After 26 riders and at the half-way stage of the Open Eventing Jumping Team and Final Individual Qualifier, India's Fouaad Mirza is currently placed 7th. Top 25 qualify for the final. Final results to be out soon.
AUG 02, 2021 02:23 PM IST
SIMONE BILES IS BACK
The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.
“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.
She removed herself from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. She watched from the sidelines as her three American teammates completed the meet without her; the U.S. took silver behind the team known as the Russian Olympic Committee.
Biles later said she was dealing with issues surrounding air awareness, referred to as “the twisties” in her sport.
AUG 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Equestrian update
India's Fouaad Mirza registers a score 47.20 of in the Jumping event. They are currently at the top of the standings and the top 25 qualify for the final. Final results to be out soon.
AUG 02, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Equestrian update
In the Jumping - Team Final and Individual Qualifier- India's Fouaad Mirza is in action. He is 10th in the start order and a total of 51 athletes are taking part.
The next event is the final, a total of 25 athletes will qualify
AUG 02, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Cycling Track Update
Germany smashed the women's team pursuit world record in the Olympics qualifying competition on Monday, crossing the line in a time of 4min 07.307sec.
The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger beat the previous mark of 4:10.236 set by the British women's team at the 2016 Rio Games by nearly three seconds.
Britain, led by Laura Kenny, won gold in the women's team pursuit in Rio and in London four years earlier while Germany are looking to claim their first ever Olympic medal in the event.
The team finished third in last year's world championships.
AUG 02, 2021 12:52 PM IST
UP NEXT:
Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza will compete in Eventing Individual Jumping in 30 minutes. Can he make it to the final?
AUG 02, 2021 12:47 PM IST
India shooting story in Tokyo
15 shooters
1 final
0 medals
Big, big miss.
AUG 02, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Golf update:
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri hoped to be third time lucky if he can fight his way to the 2024 Paris Games after failing to launch a medal charge for his country at the Tokyo Olympics.
Lahiri had opened his campaign on a promising note following a first round 4-under 67 last week before adding a pair of 72s and a 68 to share 42nd position in what was his second Olympic Games appearance.Countryman Udayan Mane finished 56th out of the 60 golfers in the men's competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club here.
"Very disappointed. I just couldn't get it going after the first day. Got off to bad starts every day including the first round and just played certain stretches really bad. I think that's the story of my week," said Lahiri.
(PTI)
AUG 02, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Shooting update:
Tomar finished 21st in the qualification while Rajput was placed in 32nd position at the Asaka Shooting Range as the Indian shooting team returned without a medal for the second straight time at the Olympics.
AUG 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
How many times will you see this goal?
Reply: At least 100000 times
AUG 02, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team
Reactions have been pouring in from everywhere. Take a look: READ
AUG 02, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Shooting: Aishwary and Sanjeev bow out
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has finished 21st in the qualification of Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Sanjeev Rajput is in 32nd position. Both fail to make it to the finals of the competition. Only top 8 athletes qualify for the final: 8
AUG 02, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Tears all around
For the magnanimity of this result, just look at the reaction of the Indian players. They can hardly believe it themselves. Tears all around, including from the eyes of coach Sjoerd Marijne. Remember, a host of players in this team tested positive for Covid just a couple of months ago. Their preparation was hit, their plans thrown into disarray. And from there to do this, incredible.
AUG 02, 2021 10:08 AM IST
First-ever semis for women's hockey team
The Indian women's hockey team with the biggest upset of the tournament, beating Australia 1-0. This is the women's team's first-ever Olympic semifinal. And don't they deserve it!
AUG 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Biggest win in Indian women's hockey history
This is unreal. This is the biggest win in Indian women's hockey history. This is the best two days in Indian hockey history. After waiting more than four decades to see an Indian hockey team in an Olympic semifinal, we've had to wait less than 24 hours to see another.
AUG 02, 2021 10:05 AM IST
What a win
India women's hockey team played magnificently against the mighty Australians. Gurjit Kaur scored in the second quarter and the defence held on brilliantly to knock out Australia from women's hockey in Olympics.
AUG 02, 2021 10:03 AM IST
India beat Australia
India have done it. They have made history. India have beaten favorites Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-final in women's hockey of Tokyo Olympics.
AUG 02, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Another Penalty Corner
India have saved the Penalty Corner by the skin of their teeth. Australia played it in a unique way and almost caught the defence out. India 1-0 Australia
AUG 02, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Penalty Corner for Australia
Australia have a Penalty Corner and would be looking to make it count.
AUG 02, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Savita makes an important save
Savita has kept India in the lead after two brilliant saves from the Penalty Corner. India needs every player to give their all in the next 7 minutes.
AUG 02, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Hockey: Q3 ends, India 1-0 Australia
15 minutes. 15 minutes to hold on to their dear lives! India have maintained their 1-0 lead, and are keeping up the tempo of the first half. Australia are making plenty of entries into the Indian circle, but are unable to get anything out of it. Credit to India. A few more minutes of this and Australia might start to panic. The women are 15 good minutes away from joining the men in the semis.
AUG 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Shooting update
Sanjeev Rajput scores 393 in Prone. He is still below the top 20 in the list.
AUG 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Can India do the unthinkable?
That was some half of hockey by this Indian team, it's best ever at these Games by far. After sneaking into the quarters as the fourth team, India are giving the mighty Aussies a mighty run for its money. Reme, Australia have been unbeaten in the group stages, conceding just one goal. They've already conceded one here. And India are up. Can they hold on to their lead? Can their continue to dominate Australia? Can we dare we dream?
AUG 02, 2021 09:07 AM IST
India keep the pressure on Australia
Salima Tete with a brilliant run but the attempt on goal wasn't that great. It flew over the Australian keeper and also the goal. India keep the pressure on Australia
AUG 02, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Shooting update
Aishwary has dropped to 11th position after the prone position as he scores 391. He has an average score of 9.850.
AUG 02, 2021 09:00 AM IST
India 1-0 Australia
GOAL! Gurjit Kaur puts India ahead from the first penalty corner. It's India 1-0 Australia in women's hockey quarterfinals 6 minutes into the second quarter.
AUG 02, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Australia turn on the heat
Second penalty corner decision overturned. Australia have just started to turn the heat on India in the second quarter. This resulted in the first penalty corner of the match but they failed to score.
AUG 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Hockey: End of first quarter
It's 0-0 at the end of the first quarter but India would be the happier side because of the dominance they have showed and the chances they have created. They need to capitalize on the chances and convert them into goals if they want to put this strong Australian side under pressure.
AUG 02, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Shooting update
Sanjeev Rajput has a score of 387 after the end of his kneeling position. He is in 25th position.
AUG 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Hockey: Post comes to Australia's rescue
So near yet so far for India. That was golden opportunity for India. The post comes to Australia's rescue. Captain Rani Rampal almost put India ahead but the the ball hit the post. So both sides have been denied a goal by the post. But India clearly the dominant side with almost 60% ball possession as we approach the final five minutes of the first quarter.
AUG 02, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Hockey: India looking good
Almost the ideal start for India. Captain Rani Rampal with the brilliant run inside the D but the final touch wasn't that good. Australia avert danger. It's India 0-0 Australia 3 minutes into the first quarter.
AUG 02, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Shooting: Aishwary impressing
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is second in the standings after the end of the kneeling position with a score of 397.
AUG 02, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Women's hockey match begins
India is taking on Australia in the quarterfinals of the women’s hockey. It’s a tall task for the Indian girls as they are facing an Australian side which has won all 5 of its group matches and conceded only one goal. We are all set for the start
AUG 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Aishwarya in second place
After two series of kneeling, Aishwarya is in fourth place with a score of 199 out 200. He looks in top form.
AUG 02, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Shooting: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Aishwarya Pratap, Sanjeev Rajput are in action in the qualification round in 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
AUG 02, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Up next: Aishwarya Pratap, Sanjeev Rajput
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput compete in qualification round in 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
AUG 02, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Dutee's result
The first three from the Heats qualify for the finals and with Dutee coming in seventh in the Heat, she is out of the competition.
AUG 02, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Heat 4 results
AUG 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Dutee comes in last
Dutee Chand has come in last in the Heat 2. She has recorded her season's best 23.85 but that hasn't led her to reach the final.
AUG 02, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Race begins
Dutee's race in 200m begins
AUG 02, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Dutee's 200m record
Dutee Chand's personal best in 200m is 23.00 seconds. Will that be enough qualify for the finals?
AUG 02, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Dutee's time to shine
Dutee could not qualify for the 100m finals as she came in seventh in Heat 5 with a timing of 11:54 seconds.
AUG 02, 2021 06:49 AM IST
Up Next: Dutee Chand
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand will participate in the heats of the women's 200m at 7:24 am.
AUG 01, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 10
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10. All the focus will be on Kamalpreet Kaur who can win a historic medal in athletics for India.
