Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10: India women enter hockey semifinals; Kamalpreet finishes 6th in Discus throw final

Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10: The Indian women's hockey team delivered when it mattered as they feated Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-final in women's hockey of the Olympics for the first time in history. Equestrian star Fouaad Mirza qualified for the Eventing Jumping Individual final but failed to win a medal by finishing 23rd in the final. Kamalpreet Kaur finished 6th in the women's Discus final. Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for Men's 50m Rifle Positions 3 final. Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the 200m semi-final despite recording her season's best timing.

