Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 2: Game on as NZ scores! India 3-2 New Zealand in men's hockey

- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 2: A big day awaits the Indian contingent at the 32nd Olympic Games. Follow Live scores, schedule, news of the Tokyo Olympics' second day in which India's archers, shooters, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and Judoka Shushila Devi will be seen in action.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 2: World no.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to produce their best in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification. Valarivan with a total score of 626.5 finished a disappointing 16th while Chandela with a score of 621.9 finished 36th in the 50-woman field. Both failed to reach the final. Meanwhile, the duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav came back from behind against Chinese Taipei to reach the mixed team quarter-finals. India were trailing after the first two sets but Kumari and Jadhav bounced back to win the final set 5-3 and reach the next stage.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 08:06 AM
China's YANG Qian wins women's 10m air rifle gold
Qualifying leader Duestad is eliminated with four shooters to go. Switzerland's Nina Christen is knocked out on 230.6 points and she wins the first bronze medal of Tokyo 2020.
So it's a straight shootoff between Anastasiia Galashina (ROC) and YANG Qian (CHN) for gold.
10.7 for Yang, 10.8 for Galashina in their first shots of the final set. The ROC shooter has a 0.2 lead overall going into the last shots.
Hang on, Galashina manages only an 8.9 – her lowest score of this final! Yang shoots a 9.8 and she will win gold!
251.8 points is a new Final Olympic Record for Yang.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 08:05 AM
4th quarter: India 3-2 New Zealand
Mandeep dribbles past Kiwi players to make circle penetration but was stopped. Pressure on Kiwi's half
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 08:01 AM
India Rowing results
India pair Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat finish fifth place in Lightweight Men's Sculls with a time of 6:40:33. They have qualified for Repechage.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:56 AM
4th set: India 3-2 New Zealand
Will there be a twist in the final 15 minutes? This is as close as it gets. We predicted close games.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:48 AM
3rd quarter: India 3-2 New Zealand
GAME ON! New Zealand score on open play, came from right side, Wilson picks, enters the circle, passes it to Jenness who nicks it in.
-
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:45 AM
3rd quarter: India 3-1 New Zealand
It's not Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson, but India and New Zealand are pretty tough rivals on the hockey field too. At the Olympics, they've met 7 times with India winning 4 of those matches and the Kiwis 3.
In the semi finals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the Kiwis eliminated India. But India thumped them 5-0 in the Olympic test event final in 2019.
-- Rudraneil Sengupta, Sports Editor
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:44 AM
3rd quarter: India 3-1 New Zealand
India again call for a referral in New Zealand's circle. After a long time, the referee deems that there is no clear cut reply. India keep referral though.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:32 AM
3rd quarter: India 3-1 New Zealand
A video referral leads to India's penalty corner.
GOALLLL! Harmanpreet Singh does it again from a set piece. India extend lead 3-1.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:30 AM
First medal event final starts
The final of the women's 10m air rifle has begun.
This is the first medal event of the Games.
Earlier this morning, Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad set a new Qualifying Olympic Record.
(Tokyo Olympics)
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:23 AM
2nd half begins: India 2-1 New Zealand
The 3rd quarter begins - New Zealand will look to bounce back in the match.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:18 AM
End of 1st half
India lead at the end of 2nd half -- and as predicted it is the two dragflickers doing the scoring from set-pieces. India 2-1 New Zealand
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:17 AM
Guess who's here at Tokyo Village
Our table tennis man Sathiyan just bumped into Djokovic...Djokovic with a mask...is that a first?
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:12 AM
2nd quarter: India 1-1 New Zealand
India ask for a video referral. It was just inside --- it was close, and it was a backstick. India get a PC. Can they get a goal here?
GOALLL! Surender Singh sends, Rupinder Pal traps, and Harmanpreet Singh scores!
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:07 AM
2nd quarter: India 1-1 New Zealand
A cagey 2nd quarter in which New Zealand are doing most of the defending. But they are defending well.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 07:00 AM
2nd quarter: India 1-1 New Zealand
Cagey start to the 2nd quarter as both teams contesting in the midfield. India looking to take lead.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:58 AM
Tokyo Games underway!
On the opening day of the Games we have three people bringing the action to you live. Karan Saxena is doing the heavy lifting. Rutvick Mehta has spent a sleepless night dreaming of India winning medals. And this is Rudraneil Sengupta, waiting with great anxiety (and a cup of tea) for Mirabai Chanu to begin.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:55 AM
End of 1st quarter: IND 1-1 NZ
Russell and Rupinder Pal on target in 1st quarter. India 1-1 New Zealand after first 15 minutes.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:52 AM
1st quarter: India 1-1 New Zealand
Video referral for NZ earns them a PC! Saved by India this time around. But there is a subsequent PC from it.
What will happen now? INdia surive!
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:49 AM
1st quarter: India 1-1 New Zealand
PC' For New Zealand. Kane Russell misses this time, but he manages to get another PC.
SAVE! Referee says it was back of the foot - and NZ call for a referral.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:46 AM
India equalises
Rupinder Pal Singh scores from the penalty stroke to bring things on level pegging. India 1-1 New Zealand
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:38 AM
1st set: NZ SCORES!
GOAL! A penalty corner goes past Sreejesh and New Zealand have taken a lead in the match. Kane Russell scores from PC. India 0-1 New Zealand.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:38 AM
India 0-0 New Zealand
CHANCE! Interesting move from India, the attakcers penetrated the circle, but they are unable to make the most of it.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:33 AM
PC for India
India PC. Harmanpreet traps. Rupinder takes the dragflick, but it was just over. India miss. Attacking start from India
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:29 AM
Inputs from our report
Talk of delivering under pressure. Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav needed two 10s in the final two shots for victory, and both delivered just that as India knock Chinese Taipei out to advance in the mixed team quarter-finals. Standing up under crunch moments hasn't been Indian archery's forte at the Olympics lately, but that wasn't the case in the mixed opener.
(Rutvick Mehta, Correspondent, Hindustan Times)
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:27 AM
Hockey: India vs New Zealand
India will face off against New Zealand in the men's Hockey Group A match.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:22 AM
Shooting update
Apurvi Chandela finishes with a qualification score of 621.5. Mathematically both shooters are out of final. Awaiting final ranking.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:18 AM
Shooting update
Elavenil finishes with a qualification score of 626.5. She has missed out on final berth. Apruvi, too is facing an exit.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:14 AM
Mixed-team archery
4th set: 9+8+10+10 = 37
Chinese Taipei: 10+9+8+9 = 36
INDIA WIN. REACH QUARTERFINAL.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:12 AM
Mixed-team archery
Set 3:
India: 10+10+10+10 = 40
Chinese Taipei: 8+10+7+10 = 35
India take Set 3
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:11 AM
Mixed-team archery
Set 2:
India 10+10+9+9 = 38
Chinese Taipei: 10+9+10+9 = 38
Set tied
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 06:03 AM
Mixed-team archery
SET1:
Chinese Taipei: 9+9+8+10 = 36
India: 8+10+8+9 = 35
First set goes to Chinese Taipei
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:56 AM
India vs Chinese Taipei mixed-archery match begins
India vs Chinese Taipei match in the Archery Mixed Team Elimination Round begins.
Deepika Kumari/Pravin Jadhav will face off against Chih-Chun Tang, Chia-En Lin.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:52 AM
World record on cards
Norway's Jeanette Hogg World record is on her way to Women's 10m air rifle qualification round.
OH, SHE JUST MISSED IT!
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:50 AM
Archery mixed team to begin
India vs Chinese Taipei match in the Archery Mixed Team Elimination Round to begin in 10 minutes.
Deepika Kumari/Pravin Jadhav will face off against Chih-Chun Tang, Chia-En Lin.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:47 AM
Top 8 will make the finals
In the shooting 10m air rifle qualification, top 8 will make the finals. At this point, both Elavenil and Apurvi are out of the fray to make it to the finals.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:37 AM
Elavenil reaches 10th position
After a slow start in qualification round, Elavenil Valarivan starting to find her groove. She has climbed to 10th. Apurvi Chandela in 30th place as of now
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:35 AM
Elavenil climbing up
Elavenil, after a slow start, is starting to find her groove. She has climbed to the 15th spot in the list of shooters. Apurvi slipping behind to 31 now.
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:29 AM
Series 2 Scores coming in
Elavenil (Series 2): 104.0 [10.2, 10.4, 10.5, 10.7, 10.1, 10.8, 10.1, 10.4, 10.3, 10.5]
Apurvi (Series 2): 10.8
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:28 AM
Elavenil and Apurvi Series 1 scores
Elavenil (Series 1): 104.3 [10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.2, 10.6, 10.2, 10.7, 10.4, 10.2, 10.3]
Apurvi (Series 1): 104.5 [10.5, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0, 10.6, 10.1, 10.8, 10.0, 10.6, 10.5]
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:21 AM
Elavenil, Apurvi results update
Elavenil (Series 1): 104.3 [10.7, 10.3, 10.7, 10.2, 10.6, 10.2, 10.7, 10.4, 10.2, 10.3]
Apurvi (Series 1): 10.5, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0, 10.6, 10.1
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:06 AM
Shooting qualification rounds begin
Shooting qualification round for women's 10m air rifle have begun. Shooters Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are in action from India.
Elavenil (Series 1): 10.7, 10.3
Apurvi (Series 1): 10.5, 10.9
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 05:02 AM
India Schedule Today
5:00 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
6:00 AM: Mixed team archery - India (Deepika Kumari/Pravin Jadav) vs Chinese Taipei (LIN Chia-En/TANG Chih-Chun)
6:30 AM: Men's Hockey - India vs New Zealand
7:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Possibly Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan)
7:30 AM: (Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls Heats) - Arvind Singh & Arjun Jat
AFTER 7:30 AM: Judo - Shushila Devi vs CSERNOVICZKI Eva
8:30 AM: Table Tennis - LIN Yun Ju / CHENG I Ching vs Sharath Kamal / BATRA Manika
8:50 AM: Badminton - LEE Yang/WANG Chi-Lin vs RANKIREDDY Satwiksairaj/SHETTY Chirag
(Tentative) 9:00 AM: Tennis - Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin
9:30 AM: Badminton - B. Sai Praneeth vs ZILBERMAN Misha
9:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification (Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary)
10:20 PM: Women's 49kg Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu
12:00 PM: 10m Air Pistol Men's Final (Possibly, Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary)
12:15 PM: Table Tennis - BATRA Manika vs Ho Tin-Tin
13:00 PM: Table Tennis - BERGSTROEM Linda vs MUKHERJEE Sutirtha
15:54 PM: Boxing Vikas Krishan vs OKAZAWA Sewonrets Quincy Mensah
17:15 PM: Women's Hockey - Netherlands vs India
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 10:13 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 2- LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. India's mixed doubles archery team will be in action on Day 2, with eyes on star archer Deepika Kumari. Moreover, the focus will also be on star shooters in Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The question everyone asking is: How many medals will the Indian athletes pocket on Day 2? Stay tuned to find out!