Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vikas Krishan form guide - Strengths, weaknesses, recent results

Vikas Krishan is all set to feature in his third and final Olympics Games when he takes to the boxing ring at the Tokyo Olympics. After Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, he will only become the third Indian boxer to take part in the three Olympics. While it will be a joyous occasion for the pugilist, his focus would be more on making amends.

The Haryana-born boxer has never gone past the quarterfinals stage at the mega event. In London 2012, he defeated Errol Spencer Jr of the US in the 63 kg event only to see the decision being overruled. In Rio in 2016, in the 75kg event, he was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev. The Uzbek pugilist eventually went on to win gold.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist, who admits that he was seen as the perfect understudy of Vijender Singh and was expected to carry his legacy forward, will take part in the 69 kg event. This time, he feels more prepared than ever as he recently revealed that he has brought in more discipline and has stopped depending on luck. The boxer for sure, packs a great punch.

Before Vikas Krishan takes to the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, let's take a look at his strengths, weaknesses, and form guide.

STRENGTHS:

Every time Krishan steps into this ring, he is often expected to win a medal. More often than not, he does and has only faltered in the Olympics. This time, he would look to play to his strengths to go all the way. The 29-year-old possesses a scintillating uppercut and has troubled his opponents to a great degree in the past.

Moreover, Krishan's strengths also include speed and power. He is a powerhouse who moves very swiftly inside the ring. When coupled with his deadly right-hand punches, Krishan becomes even tougher to beat. He would continue to rely on these aspects:

WEAKNESSES:

By his own admission, Krishan possesses a weak left hand. His rear hand punches lack venom and they prove to be a big downside to his game. Moreover, Krishan has been known to be in close-range boxing. While he says he's worked on it, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to implement the changes under pressure.

In addition, Krishan has also been working on conquering another weakness: his balance. His poor leg-work and balance under crunch situations has often worked against him and that is something he would look to avoid in the 32nd edition of the Games. The Hisar boxer also said that he used to depend on luck, with regards to the draw, but now has learned to let of it.

FORM GUIDE:

The Haryana Police DSP qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Japan’s Sewon Okazawa, world No 6, and the third seed in the 69kg weight class by 5-0 at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in March 2020. Moreover, in May 2021, he won bronze at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The Games open on Friday, July 23.