Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar bitten by Kazakh wrestler in semi-final bout - WATCH

India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Kazakhistan's Nurislam Sanayev in 57kg semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics match on Wednesday in a thrilling fashion. It was a big comeback win for the Indian wrestler, who was trailing 2-9 at one point, but then went on to win five points on the trot to close the gap.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya put Sanayev in a lock hold as he pinned the Kazakh wrestler on the mat for a three-count, thus winning the bout.

But there have been reports that Ravi Kumar Dahiya was apparently bitten by Sanayev during the bout, for which he complained after the match.

Later, several videos were posted on social media in which it looked that as Dahiya was attempting the pin over Sanayev, the Kazakh wrestler did in fact, dug his teeth in his opponent's right arm.

With the win, Ravi Kumar Dahiya booked a spot in the gold medal match. He will face off against ROC's Zavur Uguev in the 57kg final on Thursday. India's Deepak Punia will also be in action in a bronze medal bout against San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine.

Vinesh Phogat loses

Vinesh Phogat suffered a massive upset defeat at the Olympic Games after being pinned by Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53kg quarterfinals to not only go out of the gold medal race but also face the risk of getting eliminated, here on Thursday.

Young Anshu Malik bowed out of the 57kg competition after losing her repechage round 1-5 to Russia's Valeria Koblova, the Rio Olympics silver medallist.

Anshu never looked intimidated by a stronger opponent and was leading the bout at one stage on criteria but towards the end, the Russian pulled off a two-pointer to nose ahead.

(With agency inputs)