4 golds, 7 silver, and 6 bronze: List of Indian medallists at Tokyo Paralympics

4 gold medals, 7 silver, and 6 bronze. This is how well the Indian contingent has performed at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, winning 17 medals to register their best-ever haul the mega event.

It was paddler Bhavinaben Patel who got India off the mark on the third day of the Paralympics by winning a silver in the women’s singles table tennis Class 4 category. India clinched its first gold of the event through shooter Avani Lekhara in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 event. A few days later, she went on to win another medal, bagging bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1.

Moreover, Sumit Antil, while smashing multiple world records, Manish Narwal, and Pramod Bhagat also clinched the top honours.

So far, 15 athletes have stepped on the podium. Let's take a lot at all the medallists from India at the Games:

1) Bhavinaben Patel - Silver medal - women’s singles table tennis Class 4 category

Gujarat's Bhavinben Patel sent a wave of celebration across the country on the third day of the Paralympics when she clinched India's first-ever TT Paralympics medal. In the gold medal match, she lost to China's Zhou Ying 7-11,5-11,6-11.

2) Nishad Kumar - Silver medal - men's high jump T47

Nishad Kumar soared to a silver medal by setting a personal best and an Asian record. His best effort of 2.06m earned him a silver, as USA's Roderick Townsend-Roberts claimed gold with a world-record-setting jump of 2.15m.

3) Avani Lekhara - Gold Medal - women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 AND Bronze Medal - women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1

Avani Lekhara won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record. The 19-year-old also scripted history becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics

Avani, after winning a gold, added a 50m rifle 3 position SH1 bronze to her haul, making her the first Indian woman with two Paralympic medals and second overall from the country to claim multiple medals in the same edition of the Games. Lekhara scored 445.9 in the final to claim the medal.

4) Devendra Jhajharia - Silver Medal AND

5) Sundar Singh Gurjar - Bronze Medal - men's javelin throw F46

India's Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw - F46 final event with his best throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in the same event with his best throw of 64.01. Devendra added a silver to his two golds of his Paralympics career.

6) Yogesh Kathuniya - Silver Medal - men's discus throw F56

India's Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the silver medal in the men's Discus throw (F56) event on Monday by registering his best throw of 44.38m in the final. Kathuniya was only bested by Brazil's world-record holder Batista dos Santos Claudiney who registered a throw of 45.59m to win the gold medal.

7) Sumit Antil - Gold Medal - men's javelin throw F64

India's Sumit Antil set a new world record, after smashing multiple throughout the event, to win the gold medal in the men's javelin throw (F64) event with the best throw of 68.85m in the final.

8) Singhraj Adhana - Bronze Medal - men's 10m air pistol shooting SH1

AND Silver Medal - men's P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana, a 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

A few days later, he added a second medal to his kitty. Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at the Asaka Shooting Range. Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points

9) Mariyappan Thangavelu - Silver Medal AND

10) Sharad Kumar - Bronze Medal - men's high jump T42

It was a double delight for India in the High jump (T63) event as stars Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won the silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the final. Mariyappan clinched silver after leaping the mark of 1.86m. This is his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016. Meanwhile, Sharad Kumar grabbed bronze after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83m.

11) Praveen Kumar - Silver Medal - men's high jump T64

Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category with a jump of 2.07m in the event final. En route to bettering India's medal tally, the 18-year-old set the new Asian record.

12) Harvinder Singh - Bronze Medal - men's individual recurve - open archery

Harvinder Singh notched up India's first ever archery medal in the Paralympics, holding his nerves to down Kim Min Su of Korea in a thrilling shoot-off for the men's individual recurve bronze in the ongoing Games. In the bronze playoff, the 31-year-old was leading 5-3 before the Korean clinched the fifth set shooting a perfect 10 to force a shoot-off where the Indian responded in style shooting a perfect 10 against Kim's 8 for a 6-5 (26-24, 27-29, 28-25, 25-25, 26-27) (10-8) win.

13) Manish Narwal - Gold Medal - men's P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Indian shooters Manish Narwal clinched the gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

14) Pramod Bhagat - Gold Medal -badminton men's singles SL3

Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat added to India's medal rush by winning the gold medal in the men's singles (SL3) event. He defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14,21-17 to win the final. It also happened to be India's first-ever badminton Paralympics medal.

15) Manoj Sarkar - Bronze Medal -badminton men's singles SL3

A few minutes after Pramod's victory, and quite literally so, India's Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal in the men's singles (SL3) badminton event to better. He defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20,21-13 in the final to take India's medal tally to 17 at the close of the penultimate day.