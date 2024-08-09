Vinesh Phogat disqualification: IOC chief says have 'certain understanding' for wrestler, 'will follow CAS decision'

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has said that while he personally has an “understanding” for Vinesh Phogat's predicament and while the IOC will follow whatever verdict the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) comes to on the subject, he wondered to what extent concession can be made on rules. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified and listed as finished last in women's 50kg(HT_PRINT)

Vinesh was in line to face USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the women's 50kg wrestling gold medal match on Wednesday. However, she was disqualified after being found to be overweight by 100gm at the weigh-in on the morning of the bout in a decision that sent shockwaves around the world.

The 29-year-old ended up being on an IV drip at the Games Village polyclinic due to the dehydration caused by the extreme measures that she and her team took to shed the extra weight. Since then, Vinesh has appealed against her disqualification at the CAS.

"I must say, I have a certain understanding for the wrestler; it's clearly a human touch," said Bach, during an IOC media conference. "Now, it's (appeal) in CAS. We will, at the end, follow the CAS decision. But, again, the international (wrestling) federation, they have to apply their interpretation, their rules. This is their responsibility," he added.

When asked if it is possible to have two silver medals, Bach responded by saying: "No, if you ask in such a general way. But allow me to comment on this individual case.There the regulations of the international federation have to be followed and the international federation, United World Wrestling (UWW), was taking this decision."

Bach said a 100gm overweight may not sound much to a layman but asked would such a relaxation would apply to a track event where results are sometimes decided by one thousandth of a second. "Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore? What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he added.