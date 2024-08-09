Vinesh’s CAS appeal to be heard on Friday

Paris: Vinesh Phogat’s appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn her disqualification and last place finish from the 50kg weight division of the Paris Olympics will be heard on Friday. Vinesh Phogat. (REUTERS)

“It will be heard at 9am Paris time,” said an official.

The appeal was filed late on Wednesday evening to overturn Vinesh’s disqualification for being 100 grams overweight on the morning for her final weigh-in and seek a shared silver.

On Wednesday night, the 50kg final went ahead as per schedule, with American Sarah Hildebrandt, whom Vinesh was supposed to face, winning the gold. It was expected that the hearing will take place on Thursday but it has now been pushed by a day.

It is learnt that the Indian side, which was reportedly set to be represented by pro bono lawyers, may now have an established lawyer to plead for Vinesh’s case.

The CAS has set up an ad hoc division, led by president Michael Lenard of the US, in Paris to hear cases during the course of the Olympics. It is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement. Hearing a separate case on Thursday, the division dismissed an application filed by Spaniard David Sanchez Lopez. Most of the cases filed during the course of the Olympics have been dismissed.

On Wednesday, the Indian contingent had again taken their case to the United World Wrestling. IOA president PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India chief Sanjay Singh had met UWW head Nenad Lalovic at the Wrestling House in Paris.

The Indian group had pleaded that a wrestler’s results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified. The UWW promised to “discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively”, the UWW said.

The UWW had earlier in the day also ruled out any changed, reiterating that rules had to be adhered without exception.