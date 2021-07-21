Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
olympics

Wrong entries in the health status App raise Covid-19 alarm in Indian camp

The deputy chef de mission Prem Verma though clarified that no one has shown symptoms for the virus and there was no positive case.
PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform in Tokyo(Fabrizio Bensch / REUTERS)

Wrong entries in the health status application caused a Covid-19 scare in the Indian camp at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The deputy chef de mission Prem Verma though clarified that no one has shown symptoms for the virus and there was no positive case.

IOA President Narinder Batra asked for a clear picture from deputy chef de mission Verma after Health Report App (OCHA) showed three Indian officials with symptoms but the other app did not have any such detail.

Verma replied that "no one showed symptoms and there was inadvertent wrong entries by first-time users".

"Wrong entries in health record updating. No positive cases. If you make wrong entries in updation of your health record, then it leads to the raising of the alarm by software and the CLO gets a mail to resolve it.

"For example, if by mistake you record your temperature as 38 celsius, then CLO will be alerted by the infection control software. There is no positive case in Team India," Verma said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
tokyo olympics
