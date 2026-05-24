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10.09 seconds of pure history: Gurindervir Singh becomes fastest Indian ever on the track

For the first time ever, an Indian has run the 100m under the '10.1s'.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 09:26 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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In the span of just 24 hours, two athletes shattered the Indian men’s 100m national record three times between themselves. But in the end, it was Gurindervir Singh who ventured into uncharted territory.

Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.09s in Men's 100m(The Khel India)

For the first time ever, an Indian has run the 100m in under 10.1 seconds.

When Gurindervir stormed past the finish line on Saturday at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, the clock stopped at a breathtaking 10.09 seconds.

Animesh Kujur, representing Odisha, had arrived at the National Senior Federation Competition as the overwhelming favourite in the men’s 100m after setting the national record of 10.18 seconds last year.

But on the opening day of the meet on Friday, Gurindervir stunned the field by lowering the mark to 10.17 seconds in the first semifinal heat. Barely five minutes later, Animesh responded dramatically in the second semifinal, reclaiming the national record with a sensational 10.15-second run.

A day later, Punjab athlete Gurindervir, representing Reliance Foundation, had the last laugh as he clocked 10.09 seconds. Animesh finished second, finishing 0.11 seconds behind him. Pranav Gurav, also of Reliance Foundation, was third with a time of 10.29 seconds.

In the process, he went past the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 44.96 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Also, his 44.98 seconds topped the Asian top list, going ahead of Ammar Ismail Ibrahim who clocked 45.16 seconds in April.

Another Tamil Nadu athlete, Rajesh Ramesh clocked 45.31 seconds to finish second while Jay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh was third with 45.47 seconds.

(with PTI inputs)

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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