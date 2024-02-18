2024 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule: When, where and how to watch

Before jumping to the centrepiece of the All-Star Weekend, i.e. the NBA All-Star Game that will have the East Conference up against the West, the basketball-filled weekend kicked off on Friday, February 16, with the Panini Rising Stars Practice. Promising young players hit the court for practice before we leapt for the Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference, Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium and the ultimate Panini Rising Stars showdown at Grainbridge Fieldhouse. The 2024 All-Star Weekend action took place from February 16 to 18. (X)

Before the final culmination of this adrenaline-fuelled weekend with the Sunday All-Star Game, Indianapolis has a lot to offer. Here's the schedule for the upcoming noteworthy games slated for Saturday and Sunday.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Other events that will take flight before the All-Star contests and challenges are NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day, NBA HBCU Classic 2024 (Virginia Union vs Winston-Salem St.) and Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Where to watch: On February 17, All-Star Saturday Night will air on TNT at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / February 18 at 6:30 am IST.

Commencing with the night's first event, the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will begin with the Kia All-Star Skill Challenge as Team Pacers, Top Picks, and All-Stars go up against each other in the Taco Bell challenge.

It will be followed by the second event, i.e. the Starry 3-Point Contest, which will bring out Malik Beasley (Bucks), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Damian Lillard (Bucks), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Karl-Antony Towns (Timberwolves) and Trae Young (Hawks).

Finally, the much-awaited Stephen vs Sabrina 3-Point Challenge will occur at the Lucas Oil Stadium. This stellar NBA long-distance shootout is the first showdown that will have pitted the NBA against the WNBA for a 3-point challenge. The two of the best 3-point shooters, Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, will face off against each other. Curry is a point guard for the Golden State Warriors and the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, whereas Ionescu is the New York Liberty guard and the WNBA single-season 3-point record holder.

Curry's Eat.Learn.Play non-profit, and Ionescu's SI20 Foundation will receive donations from the NBA and WNBA. Moreover, State Farm will be donating money to the NBA Foundation "to support economic empowerment in the Black community for every shot made by the players.

As the fourth and final event of the night, the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest will bring in Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Jaime Jaquez Jr (Heat), Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic) and Jacob Toppin (Knicks).

NBA All-Star Sunday schedule

After the NBA Legends Brunch at 11 am ET on February 18, the G League Up Next Game, presented by AT&T, will air on NBA TV, nbagleague.com, G League App, NBA G League’s YouTube channel and NBA App at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / February 18 at 12 am IST.

73rdNBA All-Star Game: East vs West

The main game will jump-start in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. TNT and TBS will helm its TV broadcast, while SiriusXM will carry the radio broadcast. It will also stream on Fubo for non-cable subscribers.

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will go head-to-head in the 2024 NBA All-Star Sunday Game as the Eastern Conference faces the Western counterpart for the first time since 2017.

2024 All-Star Game East vs West Starters:

Eastern Conference - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadephia 76ers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks).

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) have been listed as replacements in the East roster for the injured Embiid and Julius Randles.

Coach: Doc Rivers (Milwaukee Bucks)

Western Conference - LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Coach: Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves)