2026 CWG King’s Baton Relay unveiled in India

New Delhi: The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games’ King’s Baton Relay was unveiled here on Tuesday, underlining the message of peace, unity, equality and friendship through the Games. The Baton was unveiled in presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA president PT Usha and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron. The three dignitaries along with table tennis star Sharath Kamal added their brush strokes in the Baton which was put on display at the DLF Avenue Saket Mall. Every Commonwealth nation and territory will receive their own Baton for their celebrations and they can customise and decorate it to represent their culture. (PTI)

After travelling through 35 CWG nations, the baton started its journey in India and its next stop will be Ahmedabad -- the city that has been recommended by CWG executive committee to host the 2030 CWG.

For the first time ever, every Commonwealth nation and territory will receive their own Baton for their celebrations and they can customise and decorate it to represent their culture. The Baton for the India leg has been designed by visual artist Aaquib Wani, who has crafted the three sides of the baton depicting India’s flora, fauna, and scripts, representing the beautiful diversity of the country.

“The Baton truly embodies the diversity of this country. It will spread the message of equality, friendship and sportsmanship. This baton will go to various Indian cities, universities and spread this message. It will inspire everyone to take up sport, said Mandaviya.

“India is marching ahead in the field of sports. We are not only hosting international tournaments but also performing well. We have the ambition to become a top 10 sporting nation by 2030 and top five by 2047,” he said.

British high commissioner Lindy Cameron lauded the innovative Baton relay programme for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. “The Baton carries the King’s message of unity and peace to the athletes of CWG, This message will be revealed at the opening ceremony of Glasgow 2030. What an amazing representation of India we have here, showcasing the unique identity and the extraordinary heritage of this unbelievable country. India’s energy, cultural richness and sporting excellence embody the values Commonwealth stands for. The Commonwealth Games isn’t just about sport. It’s about building bridges across cultures, empowering young people and promoting sustainability and equality, said.

Usha said the relay will spread friendship, unity and ensure sporting spirit in Commonwealth nations. “It will spread the message of peace and togetherness across nations. India takes great pride in being part of this journey,” said Usha.

IOA executive board members Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Sahdev Yadav, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, Alaknanda Ashok, Rohit Rajpal, archer Dola Banerjee, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, athletes commission member Om Prakash Karhana were part of the ceremony.