Aaron Civale's ‘brilliance’ helps Cleveland Guardians beat Seattle Mariners

Aaron Civale's heroics led Cleveland Guardians to win over Seattle Mariners by 2-0 on Saturday night. Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez contributed in the victory by hitting home runs.

Aaron Civale #43 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Getty Images via AFP)

Civale delivered a fantastic performance in his first start of the season. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

“He pitched his heart out. I thought he pitched a great game. When Aaron’s going good, that’s what it is,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“In this day and age of high 90s velocity and strikeouts, he pitched to contact. I think he had 10 ground ball outs. That was really impressive,” he added.

Even Seattle manager was all praise for Civale for his great performance.

“He was rolling out there. Tough night offensively. I really do have to give credit to Civale. He was on top of his game, and that was as good as we’ve ever seen him,” said Seattle manager Scott Servais.

Meanwhile, Civale credited the entire team for his match-winning effort.

“It’s unbelievable when your whole team is involved. It’s what happens when you’re working fast, in the zone and on the same page as your catcher. Everyone’s into the game,” said Civale.

