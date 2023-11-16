Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra, De among speakers as RCB announces flagship sports conference

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with its innovation arm--RCB Innovation Lab, will bring the first-ever Leaders Meet to India, scheduled in Bengaluru on November 29 and 30. The first-of-its-kind summit is set to see a stellar line-up of global sporting leaders who will collectively delve into the convergence of sports, business, technology, and social impact. They will address critical themes and share insights on multi-faceted topics that are not only shaping the sports industry but are also poised to drive the expansion of India's future sports market.

Athlete Neeraj Chopra(PTI)

The event will mark a historic occasion and witness insightful discussions in the presence of prominent figures from the sports world such as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Will Brass (Chief Commercial Officer of the English Premier League), Ellie Norman (Chief Communications Officer of Manchester United), and Charlotte Burr (Director of Strategy, Corporate Development & Digital, FIFA).

Notably, the summit will also feature the Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, Brendon McCullum (former New Zealand skipper and current head coach of England's Test team), and Olympic gold medal winner and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Italian football icon and 2006 World Cup Winner Alessandro Del Piero, G20 Sherpa - India & Ex - CEO of Niti Aayog, Government of India Amitabh Kant among many other notable dignitaries.

Commenting on the event, Rajesh V Menon, vice president and head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “Growth requires a catalyst; we want to create the perfect conditions for sport and business to thrive - sowing seeds of change through new connections, relationships, opportunities, ideas, and perspectives. We want to make it happen faster by creating optimal conditions - bringing together the very best in the sports industry, both on and off the field.”

Laura McQueen, managing director, Leaders in Sport, said: "We stand on the verge of an exciting new chapter in the world of sports. Leaders Meet is not just an event; it is a convergence of some of the world's most influential leaders and a platform to usher in a new era for the sports industry in India and Southeast Asia.

