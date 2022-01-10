Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Ace cueist Pankaj Advani tests positive for Covid-19
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani tests positive for Covid-19(Getty Images for DAGOC (FILE))
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ANI | , Bengaluru (karnataka)[india]

Pankaj Advani, who has won multiple world championships in billiards and snooker, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He woke up with fever and shivering in morning. To confirm if he has been affected with the virus, Pankaj used a home test kit and the results showed he was Covid positive.

"Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected, I have never experienced this kind of shivering and thought of testing myself and the results were positive. It's my humble request to everyone that please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks. These are tough times for all of us. Hopefully I'll recover in a week," the 24-time World Champion said.

The champion gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards championship in Bhopal and made headlines for winning the National Billiards title. He was preparing to compete in the coming international tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship that was originally scheduled to take place in January, bur has been deferred till March in view of rise in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
