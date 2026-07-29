Adidas Hyperboost Edge review: A running shoe that doesn't try too hard to impress—but does anyway

The shoe arrived at my doorstep over a month ago. Swamped with World Cup duty and surviving on little sleep because of North American kick-off times, I barely had the energy to open it. It sat quietly on the shoe rack, still boxed, almost asking every time I walked past, "Done with the World Cup yet?" I wasn't. But when a rare one-day break arrived between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, I couldn't resist any longer. Like a child unwrapping a long-awaited toy, I finally opened the box. There it was—the Adidas Hyperboost Edge.

Why Hyperboost Edge could be Adidas' most comfortable daily trainer yet

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The first thing that struck me was how surprisingly light it felt in my hands. At 255 grams, it certainly doesn't look like a lightweight shoe, especially with that oversized slab of foam underneath. But the moment I slipped my feet into it, the bulk simply disappeared. Instead, I was greeted by a plush, secure fit that felt less like wearing a brand-new pair and more like slipping into one I'd already broken in. There was a spring in my steps, so to say, almost urging me to take another step, then another. Before I knew it, I was already jogging around the house.

For someone who isn't a seasoned runner, but certainly a sneaker enthusiast, the Hyperboost Edge doesn't overwhelm with flashy colours or aggressive styling. Its clean upper, minimal detailing and fluid silhouette give it a premium look that works just as comfortably with joggers as it does with jeans. Despite the chunky midsole, the shoe manages to appear sleek rather than bulky, a balancing act few max-cushioned trainers manage to pull off.

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The adidas Hyperboost Edge is priced at INR 19,999

{{^usCountry}} That understated design philosophy extends to the finer details. The hidden eyelets keep the upper clean, except for the exposed top eyelet where the laces lock securely over the foot. Combined with the padded tongue, lace pressure is spread evenly across the top of the foot, eliminating any discomfort. The gusseted tongue remains connected to the sides of the shoe, wrapping around the foot instead of shifting during movement. Around the heel, generous padding minimises the rubbing that's so common with brand-new shoes. Even wearing them briefly without socks didn't create the usual hotspots around the ankle. The removable foam insole adds another layer of comfort before the foot reaches the firmer base underneath. Together, these elements create an interior that feels soft, secure and reassuring—removing any hesitation about slipping into a fresh pair straight out of the box. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That understated design philosophy extends to the finer details. The hidden eyelets keep the upper clean, except for the exposed top eyelet where the laces lock securely over the foot. Combined with the padded tongue, lace pressure is spread evenly across the top of the foot, eliminating any discomfort. The gusseted tongue remains connected to the sides of the shoe, wrapping around the foot instead of shifting during movement. Around the heel, generous padding minimises the rubbing that's so common with brand-new shoes. Even wearing them briefly without socks didn't create the usual hotspots around the ankle. The removable foam insole adds another layer of comfort before the foot reaches the firmer base underneath. Together, these elements create an interior that feels soft, secure and reassuring—removing any hesitation about slipping into a fresh pair straight out of the box. {{/usCountry}}

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One design decision, however, stood out immediately. Instead of placing the iconic three stripes on the upper portion, Adidas has shifted them to the oversized midsole—the first time the brand has done so on a running shoe. It's more than just an aesthetic flourish. The move intentionally draws attention to the Hyperboost Pro foam, positioning the cushioning platform as the shoe's defining feature while allowing the upper to remain clean and understated. A small transparent coloured strip running beneath the shoe further enhances its premium look without shouting for attention.

Under the hood

The Hyperboost Edge is built around what Adidas calls Hyperboost Pro—a new lightweight foam that sits at the heart of the shoe. Unlike many of today's premium performance trainers, it doesn't rely on a carbon plate or other stiffening elements to generate propulsion. Instead, Adidas has allowed the foam to do the work naturally, aiming to strike the sweet spot between cushioning and responsiveness. The result is a ride that feels soft underfoot without becoming marshmallow-like. Every landing is well cushioned, while the forefoot retains enough energy return to encourage the next stride.

The subtle rocker geometry at the toe adds to that experience. Rather than aggressively forcing you forward like elite marathon racers, the shoe gently rolls your foot from heel to toe, creating a smooth and effortless transition whether you're out for an easy jog or picking up the pace over longer distances. It feels natural rather than mechanical—and that's exactly what the Hyperboost Edge is designed to deliver.

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It's also important to understand what the Hyperboost Edge isn't. Despite its towering 45mm rear stack height, this isn't a carbon-plated racing shoe built to chase marathon personal bests. Adidas positions it as a non-plated super trainer—a shoe designed for everyday road running, from daily mileage and long training sessions to recovery runs. That distinction matters because it makes the Hyperboost Edge accessible to a much wider audience than elite racers.

That versatility extends beyond running too. The shoe feels equally at home on the treadmill, during brisk walks or for general fitness routines. While the generous foam wouldn't make it my first choice for heavy squats or serious weightlifting, it offers more than enough stability for light gym sessions where comfort matters just as much as support.

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The PRIMEWEAVE upper deserves a special mention. Soft and breathable without feeling flimsy, it locks the foot in place without ever becoming restrictive. Complementing it are integrated Comfort Pods around the heel, which add cushioning while minimising heel movement inside the shoe. Together, they create that reassuring "hug" around your foot—a feeling that becomes noticeable within minutes of wearing the shoe.

Underneath sits Adidas' full-length LIGHTTRAXION outsole, inspired by the Adizero racing family. It provides reliable grip from heel to toe while keeping overall weight down, allowing the shoe to feel planted and confident on everyday roads without compromising durability.

Verdict

The Hyperboost Edge doesn't pretend to be the fastest shoe in Adidas' running catalogue, and that's precisely why it works so well.

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Rather than chasing marathon podiums or trying to replicate the feel of carbon-plated super shoes, it focuses on what most runners—and certainly most everyday users—appreciate far more: comfort without compromise. It delivers generous cushioning without feeling sluggish, remains remarkably lightweight despite its chunky profile, and looks refined enough to transition effortlessly from morning runs to casual outings.

For anyone searching for a premium daily trainer that doesn't demand elite-level running ambitions to enjoy, the Hyperboost Edge makes a compelling case. It's equally capable on the road, the treadmill or simply as an all-day sneaker. More importantly, it never tries too hard. It simply does almost everything well, and sometimes, that's exactly what you want from a running shoe.

The adidas Hyperboost Edge is priced at INR 19,999 and will be available for purchase starting from August 1 on https://www.adidas.co.in/hyperboost-running and at selected retailers globally.

Rating: 4.5/5

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