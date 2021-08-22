Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Others / Aditi slips in tough weather conditions in third round at Women's Open
Aditi slips in tough weather conditions in third round at Women's Open

Aditi Ashok had an off-day at the Carnoustie Links as she carded a roller-coaster three-over 75 in tough and challenging weather conditions to slip to T-58 with one round to go in the AIG Women's Open.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Aditi Ashok of India tees off on the first hole.

Aditi Ashok had an off-day at the Carnoustie Links as she carded a roller-coaster three-over 75 in tough and challenging weather conditions to slip to T-58 with one round to go in the AIG Women's Open. Aditi, who began the week nicely with 71, had a rough start with three bogeys in a row from second to fourth but made up with three birdies in a row from sixth to eighth and turned in even par.

On the back nine of the Links course, she bogeyed 11th and closed with a double bogey on the tough 18th. Sweden's Anna Nordqvist produced the best round of the week with a sensational 65 and was the co-leader heading into the final day. On a day when the weather conditions took a turn for the worse, it was the Swedish star who stood out from the pack carding a bogey-free round of 65.

The two-time Major winner rolled in her first birdie on the third hole before making three more consecutively on six, seven and eight to make the turn in 32. Nordqvist added three further birdies on the back nine to climb up the leaderboard and sit one nine-under-par with one round to play.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen continued her consistent form in the tournament as after posting rounds of 70 and 69 on the first two days, the Dane followed that with a 68 in the third round. The highlight was an eagle on the 12th. In outright third place is American Lizette Salas, runner-up in 2019, after she carded a round of 70 to be 8-under-par.

Four players are two shots adrift of the leaders on seven-under-par heading into the final day including Finland's Sanna Nuutinen. Seven players sit in a tie for eighth place on six-under-par including England's Georgia Hall, who was the co-leader at the halfway point.

aditi ashok
