Advani outclasses Lee to win CCI snooker crown

Indian cue sports star Pankaj Advani of PSPB outclassed Stephen Lee of England for a 7-2 victory in the best-of-13-frame final of the CCI Snooker Classic 2023.

Advani, the holder of 25 world titles, constructed seven substantial breaks of 73 (2nd frame), 82 (3rd), 43 (4th), 87 (5th), 67 (6th), 115 (8th) and 70 (9th) to clinch a 53-101, 73-28, 114-14, 74-30, 87-0, 67-31, 28-60, 115-0, 106-15 victory.

Results: Final: Pankaj Advani bt Stephen Lee 7-2 (53-101, 73(73)-28, 114(82)-14, 74(43)-30, 87(87)-0, 67(67)-31, 28-60, 115(115)-0, 106(70)-15); Semi-finals: Pankaj Advani bt Ishpreet Singh Chadha 6-1 (133(117)-0, 99-33, 63-39, 90-40, 29-82(82), 72-56, 57-49); Stephen Lee bt Kamal Chawla 6-4 (28-78, 47-73, 2-60, 81(67)-36, 1-70, 68-20, 69-0, 67-50, 61-42, 76(72)-14).

Day after Ranji game, Sarfaraz plays in Comrade Shield

A day after playing Mumbai's final Ranji Trophy game of this season, Sarfaraz Khan turned up for Parkophene Cricketers in their Young Comrade Shield match against Young Comrade CC on Saturday. The in-form batter was unbeaten on 30 at stumps on the opening day after Vishal Dabholkar (7/31) ensured Parkophene Cricketers bundled out the opposition for 131.

Elsewhere, Akshay Jambhekar (5/83) and Parikshit Valsangkar (4/65) helped New Hind SC bundle out Khar Gymkhana for 175. Elsewhere, against Young Comrade CC.

Brief scores: Khar Gymkhana 175 in 45.4 overs (Mehboob Shaikh 42, Hiken Shah 38, Rohit Shukla 30; Akshay Kambekar 5/83, Parikshit Valsangkar 4/65) vs New Hind SC 69/4 in 15 overs (Karan Shah 32); CCI 217 in 62.1 overs (Aarya Satpute 50, Ajinkya Patil 51; Shashank Attarde 5/70) vs Victory CC 9/0 in 3 overs; Young Comrade CC 137 in 36.1 overs (Omkar Jadhav 46; Vishal Dabholkar 7/31) vs Parkophene Cricketers 71/4 in 19.4 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 30*).

MFA League: Waves FC, South Mumbai United enter final

Waves FC blanked Rudra Soccer Stars 3-0 in the second division semi-final of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

They will meet South Mumbai United, who beat Youth Soccer Academy 2-1, in the final.

Results: Second Div semi-finals: South Mumbai United 2 (Kailash Choudhary, Ali Naqi) beat Youth Soccer Academy 1 (Aryan Hukumchand), Waves FC 3 (Manish Koli 2, Sunny Koli) beat Rudra Soccer Star 0; Elite Div: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 2 (Nikhil Pal, Austin D’Souza) beat GM Sports Club 1 (Siddharth Chauhan), Silver Innings 1 (Khushal Makwana) beat Sellebrity FC 0.

Junior squash: Rachit stuns top seed

Maharashtra's Rachit Shah beat top seed Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan of Tamil Nadu 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 13-15, 11-9 in the boys' U-15 semi-final of the KH Rambhia Memorial Juhu Gymkhana Junior Squash Open.

Results (all semis): Boys U-19: Om Semwal bt Vivaan Shah 8-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-7; Sharan Punjabi bt Dhairya Shah 11-7 11-2 11-3; U17: Aditya Chandani bt Tanish Vaidya 11-5, 11-5, 11-3; Arjun Somani bt Rudra Lakhani 11-5, 13-11, 7-11, 11-6; U-15: Rachit Shah bt Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 13-15, 11-9; Anshuman Jaising bt Purav Rambhia 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, 11-5; U-13: Rudra Pathania bt Shreyansh Jha 11-6, 11-6, 11-6; Harshal Rana bt Vihaan Das 11-9, 11-5, 11-4; U-11: Sahil Waghamare bt Aaditya Shah 11-6, 11-2, 11-2; Prabhav Bajoria bt Shourya Rakshit 11-4, 12-10, 11-2; Girls' U-17: Akanksha Gupta bt Mahika Rakshit 11-2, 11-0, 11-5; Karina Phipps bt M Amritha Rajalakshmi 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; U-15: Vyomika Khandelwal bt Diva Shah 9-11, 11-9, 2-11, 11-8, 11-9; Anika Dubey bt Chhavi Saran 11-4, 11-5, 12-10; U-13: Aroma bt Deepshika Thorat 11-7, 11-4, 11-2; Saanvi Kalanki bt D Nitiyasree 10-12, 11-2, 14-16, 11-3, 11-8; U-11: Aashi Shah bt Shanaya Roy 11-7, 11-2, 11-9; Sudhanjali Yadav bt Yashika Vinothkumar 11-8, 11-5, 11-5.

GKP Trophy: Palande, Vatari slam centuries

Aaryan Palande (106) and Kunal Vatari (164) slammed centuries to help Deccan CC qualify for the semi-finals of the GKP Trophy U-19 cricket tournament.

Riding on the twin centuries, Deccan CC scored 337 for two in their last league match to beat Daivednya CC by 173 runs.