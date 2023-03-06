AEW Revolution 2023: Briscoe and Lucha Bros triumph in Zero Hour match, Perry and Christian clash in Final Burial bout

AEW Revolution 2023 has come and gone, we are here to give significant highlights of the event, which took place on 5th March. This was the first major AEW event of the year, and the event had a stacked card with a variety of matches featuring some of the biggest stars in the company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was held in San Francisco, and the announced card included-

- MJF vs Bryan Danielson in an Ironman match for the AEW World Championship,

- Jamie Hayter vs Ruby Soho vs Saraya for the AEW Women's Championship,

- Jon Moxley vs Adam Page in a Texas Death Match,

- The Gunns vs The Acclaimed vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy for the AEW Tag Team Championships,

- Samoa Joe vs Wardlow for the TNT Championship,

- Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks with JAS banned from ringside,

- The Elite vs House of Black for the AEW Trios Championships,

- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs Christian Cage in a Final Burial Match,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- and The Lucha Bros and Mark Briscoe vs Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes for Zero Hour.

Zero Hour match

The Lucha Bros and Mark Briscoe vs Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes for Zero Hour

The Zero Hour match started with Penta and Rey Fenix teaming up with Mark Briscoe to take on Daivari, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods. The match started 15 minutes after the Zero Hour began, and Penta and Nese started for their teams, playing some mind games with each other before engaging in any actual wrestling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heels had the upper hand for a long time as Penta took the brunt of their offence. Both trios had some fun spots sprinkled throughout the match, but Woods and Nese dominated the double-team action for the first several minutes.

Briscoe got a great reaction from the San Francisco crowd as he went on a rampage on all three members of the opposing team. You could tell he was having fun as he ran around the ring taking everybody out. In the end, Briscoe and the Lucha Bros won the match when Briscoe pinned Daivari.

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho vs Ricky Starks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next match saw Chris Jericho taking on Ricky Starks without the Jericho Appreciation Society by his side. As soon as the bell rang, The Absolute One was all over The Demo God. Even when Jericho tried to fight back, Starks stayed in control.

However, Jericho began to focus on the injured ribs of Starks and eventually took over. He slowed the pace down so he could punish his opponent with focused offense. Starks kicked out of a Codebreaker to pop the crowd and keep himself in the match. He drilled Jericho with a Spear a few moments later, but he couldn't get the pin either.

Somebody came down and distracted the referee so Jericho could hit him with his bat, but The Stroke Daddy blocked the Judas Effect and hit his finisher for the win. This was an entertaining bout that had the right conclusion. Starks will move on from this, and so will Jericho.

Final Burial coffin match

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs Christian Cage in a Final Burial Match

The second match of the PPV was the Final Burial coffin match between Jack Perry and his former mentor, Christian. This match was aggressive as soon as they made contact. It didn't take long for Cage to attempt to leave through the crowd, but Perry caught up with him and dumped a fan's beer on his head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They went back and forth with neither man having the upper hand for too long. Christian definitely set the pace a bit more, but not by much. They fought up toward the stage where the coffin was located and began to take bigger risks in an effort to take each other out. Perry ended up in the casket but fought his way out before Christian could close it.

Also read | | AEW triple threat thriller: Jamie Hayter pins Ruby Soho and Saraya for title

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs Adam Page

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Texas Death Match, Jon Moxley took on Adam Page, with Page winning by a narrow margin. The Acclaimed, The Gunns, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy faced off in the AEW Tag Team Championships, with The Gunns taking home the victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON