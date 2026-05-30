...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After restricting Vinesh Phogat to 50kg, WFI reverses stand and allows her to compete in 53kg Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat challenged the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 11:58 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Vinesh Phogat has been allowed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to participate in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials in New Delhi on Sunday. Initially, the WFI restricted her participation to the 50kg division.

Vinesh Phogat during her training after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) allowed her to compete in the women's 53kg selection category.(PTI)

During the official weigh-in on Saturday morning, she was informed that she would be allowed to participate only in the 50kg category, as she had featured in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials

She challenged the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her.

Speaking to PTI, WFI president Sanjay Singh said, "We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight."

"We do not want to discriminate anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete and still letting her."

The Supreme Court said, "If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She's made the country proud."

On May 22, the Delhi High Court directed WFI to allow her to participate in the trials. The HC also ordered that her trials be recorded on video and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed to ensure transparency.

The SC also questioned the manner in which the Delhi HC dealt with the matter. The court also asked for her response to the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials.

Earlier, Phogat had challenged the WFI's Asian Games Selection Policy dated February 25, 2026 and a subsequent circular dated May 6, 2026, which restricted eligibility for the selection trials to medal winners from specified domestic tournaments conducted in 2025 and 2026.

 
wrestling vinesh phogat
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / After restricting Vinesh Phogat to 50kg, WFI reverses stand and allows her to compete in 53kg Asian Games trials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.