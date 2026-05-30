After restricting Vinesh Phogat to 50kg, WFI reverses stand and allows her to compete in 53kg Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat has been allowed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to participate in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2026 selection trials in New Delhi on Sunday. Initially, the WFI restricted her participation to the 50kg division.

Vinesh Phogat during her training after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) allowed her to compete in the women's 53kg selection category.(PTI)

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During the official weigh-in on Saturday morning, she was informed that she would be allowed to participate only in the 50kg category, as she had featured in that weight class in her last four international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials

She challenged the decision and accused the federation of discriminating against her.

Speaking to PTI, WFI president Sanjay Singh said, "We allowed her after she threw accusations and asked the officials to take her weight."

"We do not want to discriminate anyone. She did not inform which category she wants to compete and still letting her."

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, the WFI said, "The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, the WFI said, "The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly", it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly", it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and MM Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium during the trials. WFI chief Singh is also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and MM Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium during the trials. WFI chief Singh is also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, although the Supreme Court granted her interim relief, but it also sought her response to the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Friday, although the Supreme Court granted her interim relief, but it also sought her response to the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court said, "If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She's made the country proud."

On May 22, the Delhi High Court directed WFI to allow her to participate in the trials. The HC also ordered that her trials be recorded on video and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed to ensure transparency.

The SC also questioned the manner in which the Delhi HC dealt with the matter. The court also asked for her response to the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials.

Earlier, Phogat had challenged the WFI's Asian Games Selection Policy dated February 25, 2026 and a subsequent circular dated May 6, 2026, which restricted eligibility for the selection trials to medal winners from specified domestic tournaments conducted in 2025 and 2026.

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