SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials

The Supreme Court has allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete in the selection trials for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The women's selection trials are scheduled for May 30-31 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Also, a further hearing has been scheduled for June 1. Vinesh Phogat will be participating in the selection trias. (HT_PRINT)

"If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She’s made the country proud," the court said.

Also Read: WFI moves Supreme Court after Delhi HC allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games selection trials

The court also questioned the manner and method in which the Delhi High Court dealt with the matter. The SC bench said that easy, quick interference by courts in such matters is a problem.

"You have been an excellent athlete. But country first," said the SC bench.

During the hearing, Justice PS Narasimha added, "These are not medical college admissions, these are national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule."

Supreme Court bench questions Vinesh Phogat's reason to miss doping test But the SC bench also said that Phogat's failure to attend the doping test in January and the International Testing Agency (ITA) 's refusal to accept her explanation are concerning. Phogat explained that she had to attend assembly as an MLA in Haryana.

Justice Narasimha said, "What is concerning when the ITA test is missed, it has a logical consequence, because Indian sports is integrally connected to the world sports. If some kind of disqualification appears at the global level, it reflects on India. You did not give the whereabouts for the doping test and missed the first doping test."

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) took the matter to the Supreme Court after the Delhi HC allowed Phogat to participate in the trials. WFI's plea was heard by a bench consisting of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

The Delhi High Court hearing was held on May 22. The bench also claimed that WFI's selection policy was exclusionary, given its lack of discretion to consider a wrestler like Phogat, who is returning from a maternity break.

WFI was also ordered by the HC to video-record the trials in the presence of an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association.

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC also maintained that the law should ensure that motherhood doesn't become a reason to exempt iconic athletes like Phogat.