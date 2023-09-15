Ahamed to be India’s wildcard entry for Moto3 during MotoGP Bharat weekend

In less than a week’s time, Kadai Yaseen Ahamed will realise his childhood dream as he will ride in his home Grand Prix, having been chosen as India's wildcard entry for the MotoGP Bharat weekend in Moto3 category.

HT had reported in March that an Indian will be handed a wildcard entry in one of the feeder series during the Grand Prix of India from September 22 to 24.

Indian fans at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) will get to cheer for the local boy as the 26-year-old from Chennai will hit the 5km circuit in Greater Noida in the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

Ahamed will be the second Indian to race in a MotoGP weekend after S Sarath Kumar, who took part in one race in the 125cc class in 2011. In 2012, 125cc class was upgraded to 250cc for Moto3.

Ahamed will compete alongside Malaysian Shahril Danial Syahmi as a wildcard for Petronas Mie Racing Vision Track Racing team that use Honda NSF250R bikes. Syahmi, 21, will be competing in his second Moto3 race.

Ahamed was crowned the 2020 national champion in pro-stock 400 class and also has the experience of racing in other championships such as Thailand Superbike 400 series and Asia Cup Japan. This year he debuted in the Asia Road Racing Championship aboard TVS Racing Team’s TVS RR310 OMC.

“I’m proud to collaborate with Petronas on another project designed to support young athletes, and to be able to do so on what is a very special occasion, as MotoGP makes its debut in India. This will be a real challenge, but it is one that we are ready to take on with passion and enthusiasm because it perfectly embodies the values that Mie Racing holds and bases its activities on,” said Midori Moriwaki, team principal for Petronas Mie Racing Vision Track Racing.

