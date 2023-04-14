Alex Pereira moves to light heavyweight division after title loss in UFC 287

Alex Pereira lost his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya in UFC 287 on Saturday, last week. The 35-year-old was knocked out four minutes and 21 seconds into round two of the high-voltage fight. Previously, there had been three fights between the two superstars and all were won by Pereira.

Alex Pereira(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his loss, Pereira took to YouTube and announced that he was moving up in weight to light heavyweight division. The 35-year-old is moving up from 185 pounds to 205 pounds. However, Pereira highlighted that his decision was not because he is unable to compete in middleweight.

ALSO READ| Rey Mysterio opens up about ‘addiction’ that forced him to enter rehab

“Many people questioned [my weight cut] but I always went there and fulfilled my obligation, but now is a great moment to move up a division,” Pereira said in his native Portuguese.

“You see Adesanya’s post-fight provocations, he treats this win like it’s 3-1 for him and it’s not quite like that. I understand his joy — or try to understand it — it was his dream to win once against me and he’s done it, but let’s see what his behavior is now,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill welcomed Pereira for his decision of moving up in weight division. In an Instagram post, Hill posted "Welcome can’t wait to see you @alexpoatanpereira".

Pereira responded to Hill's post and commented "I am coming and will kick your door in".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It remains to be seen who would be Pereira's first opponent in light heavyweight. Besides Hill, world no.3 Jan Błachowicz and world no. 8 Volkan Oezdemir have expressed desire to compete against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON