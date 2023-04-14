Rey Mysterio opens up about ‘addiction’ that forced him to enter rehab

Rey Mysterio is a big name in wrestling industry and in recognition of his legendary career, he recently got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. But like in many cases, the rise to fame and stardom, is full of stories of struggle, dark moments and mistakes, Rey also faced such situations. Rey Mysterio(Twitter)

In a recent episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Rey shared dark moment from his career when got addicted to painkillers. He highlighted how his wife Angie came down heavily on him which ultimately helped him get rid of the disastrous habit.

ALSO READ| 'I will never forgive him…': WWE star flays Dominik Mysterio for insulting Rey

“So during my big run in WWE and after so many surgeries, I got f***ing hooked on painkillers for a very long time,” said Rey.

“My wife caught me one time. We were on vacation. She saw that I was just out of it completely, so she gave me an ultimatum. She goes, ‘So when we get back home, you can either take your pills or you can take your family. You choose,’” recalled Rey.

The luchador further shared how he informed his boss Vince McMohan about the situation. Rey took leave from wrestling for some time and checked into rehab.

“That really opened me up and it made me a stronger person because I remember getting back home to San Diego, I flew to TV, and the next day, I spoke to Vince,” said Rey.

“I told him, ‘Boss I need to check myself in. I’m gonna need some time off.’ He was cool with it. He was like, ‘It takes a f***ing man to man up to what you’re doing,’” recalled Rey.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Rey might announce retirement after the "father vs son" clash against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Rey delivered a perfect finish as he came out triumphant in the head-to-head fight against Dominik at the Show of Shows. But contrary to the speculations, the luchador has carried on since then and the rivalry against own son and The Judgment Day, has grown stronger and uglier.