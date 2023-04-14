WWE star flays Dominik Mysterio for insulting own father

Dominik Mysterio might be a hero to some WWE fans but to the majority, he is a villain. The 26-year-old is booed whenever he enters the ring, for the disrespect that he has been showing towards his father Rey Mysterio in WWE episodes in recent times. While Dominik is a part of The Judgement Day which backs him in troubling situations, Rey has joined hands with Legado Del Fantasma. Rey Mysterio; Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

In a recent interaction with WWE’s The Bump, Santos Escobar who is the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, talked about Dominik and his actions against Rey. Escobar heavily criticised the 26-year-old for not giving importance to Rey and insulting him.

“You know how big I am on tradition, heritage, and culture. It is right there, my dad is the person that I most admire, respect, and love in the universe. He’s my hero, my teacher, and my friend," said Escobar.

“And to see a fellow luchador disrespect his father, his legacy, his tradition, his culture, and why? I don’t even know why," he added

Escobar further said that he would not forgive Dominik for how he had treated his own father Rey.

“He [Dominik Mysterio] hasn’t even told us why. Everything he has said and done is just an excuse. I will never forgive him for what he did," said Escobar.

However, the leader of Legado Del Fantasma related to Dominik's struggles for inheriting the Mysterio name.

“A lot of the things that Dom is feeling and going through, I went through myself 20+ years ago. There are a lot of stories there. But you know how the mask and the name is inherited from father to son.

“Well 20 years ago, my dad decided to inherit his name to someone else and not to me. That almost destroyed me.

“But I had to fight for it and after a few years I finally got it what I wanted, which was to inherit his name and tradition, the family line. So I understand where Dom is coming from. But to turn your back on the tradition of lucha libre, on the history of lucha libre, and your fellow luchadors, starting with your dad, a legend, Rey Mysterio. I just can’t understand it,” concluded Escobar.