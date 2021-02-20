Alfiya Pathan wins India's first gold at Montenegro boxing meet

Indian women boxers continued their fine run as Alfiya Pathan (81 kg) claimed the country's first gold medal even as five others stormed into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) have made the finals in their respective categories.

An Asian junior girls champion in 2019, Alfiya showed superb form and fitness to notch up an easy 5-0 win against Daria Kozorev of Moldova. Nagpur's Alifya looked in complete control throughout the bout and made the opponent work hard with her swift movement and precise punches.

In the 51kg flyweight category, the proceedings began with a fiery encounter between India's Babyrojisana and Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova. Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and exchanged mighty blows.

However, Chanu managed to pull off the winning punch in the dying seconds to outclass her opponent in a 3-2 split verdict and sail into the final.

Rohtak's Vinka (60kg) made easy work of her Finnish opponent Suvi Tujula. Suvi was no match for the Indian pugilist as she conceded a series of punches, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the second round. She will face Kristian Kiper of Moldova in the final later on Saturday.

Arundhati (69kg) also continued from where she left in her last bout as she registered another clean sweep with a 5-0 win.

In the 75 kg semi-final, Sanamcha Chanu (75kg) defeated Uzbekistan's Sokhiba Ruzmetova in an unanimous 5-0 win, setting up a final with compatriot Raj Sahiba.

Unlike other categories, India fielded two boxers in 75 kg and both of them will face each other for the gold medal.

In other matches, Neha (54kg) lost her semi-final bout against Claudie Totova of Czech Republic 0-5.

It turned out to be another tough day for the men as both Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) lost their respective bouts by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Other women boxer playing in the final on Saturday night is Gitika (48kg) who will be competing for the gold medal against Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova while Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) will play their semi-final bouts.

Two male boxers -- Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91 kg) -- will also be competing in the semi-final laster in the day.

The Indian contingent has so far assured itself of 12 medals with five women eyeing gold.