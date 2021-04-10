All you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 37

The biggest wrestling showcase, WrestleMania 37, is only a few days away. WWE will be holding the event at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. WWE is also allowing fans at a limited capacity into the stadium for the first time in over one year.

Touted as ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’, WRESTLEMANIA 37 is the ultimate destination to watch your favorite WWE Superstars battle for supremacy.

WRESTLEMANIA 37 will have WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Tampa's own WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil host the two-night event emanating from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

To celebrate the return of this electrifying event, SPSN has launched a campaign film, which celebrates the legacy of WrestleMania, entertaining multiple generations of families for years and looking forward to showcasing WWE Superstars battle to turn into ‘The Champion of Champions’. Furthermore, SPSN’s programming initiatives will make the majestic event of WWE’s calendar more accessible to fans across India through live English and Hindi commentary.

WRESTLEMANIA is the biggest special event from the WWE stable which has drawn audiences over the years, and we will reach out to a wider audience by providing WRESTLEMANIA in both English and Hindi.”

In another important announcement, the WWE NXT brand which has been revolutionizing the world of Sports-Entertainment with innovative styles from trend-setting and unapologetic Superstars will now air LIVE on Wednesday mornings at 5:30 am in India beginning April 14, 2021. With the change in programming schedule, the passionate WWE fanbase will get more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating action. WWE NXT boasts a diverse international roster with 95 per cent of the current Raw and SmackDown roster coming through the WWE NXT talent development ranks including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss to name a few.

When is WrestleMania 37 going to be broadcasted in India?

Fans can watch WrestleMania 37, a two-night event, LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels on April 11 and April 12, 2021 from 4.30 am IST

What are the matches taking places at WrestleMania 37?

Night One:-

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championship Match - The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match - Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two:-

Universal Championship Triple Threat Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Intercontinental Championship Match - Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship Match - Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

