Alpine F1 name Australian Oscar Piastri reserve driver for 2022

Alpine have promoted Australian Oscar Piastri to the role of reserve driver for the 2022 Formula One season, the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Piastri, who currently leads the F2 championship with Prema Racing, joined the Alpine academy in 2020 after winning the 2019 Renault Eurocup series and the F3 title at his first attempt in 2020.

The 20-year-old bagged three wins and seven podium finishes in F2 this season, which has two rounds left.

Piastri said he aims to land a full-time F1 seat in 2023.

"The reserve driver role is the next step towards my aim for a race seat in 2023, which is very exciting," Piastri said in a statement

"I've proved myself in the junior formulas over the last couple of years and feel like I'm ready for F1 now with the trackside experience at race weekends, we will put together a substantial test programme in order to keep developing myself to grow even more prepared for a race seat."

Alpine have Esteban Ocon under contract until 2024, while two-time champion Fernando Alonso has signed until the end of 2022.

The Renault-owned team are fifth in the constructors' standings this season. )

