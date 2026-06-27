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Ancy Sojan breaks Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record at Inter-State Championships

Kerala's Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record on Saturday.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national record on Day 4 of the National Inter-State Champions in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. Sojan registered a stunning effort of 6.88m, bettering George's 6.83m, which she bagged at the 2004 Olympics.

Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's record. (PTI)
Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's record. (PTI)

Sojan's record-breaking jump came in her fifth attempt. She started off on a strong note, registering 6.73m in her first attempt. In her final attempt, she bagged a jump of 6.69m.

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She also failed to meet the Asian Games qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India.

More to follow…

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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