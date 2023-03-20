Anderson Silva to be inducted into UFC Hall Of Fame

MMA legend Anderson Silva will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He is set to join the likes of Royce Gracie, Chuck Liddell, Kazushi Sakuraba, and fellow 2023 inductee Jens Pulver. The induction ceremony will take place in July during International Fight Week (July 3-July 9) in Las Vegas.

Anderson Silva(Twitter)

UFC champion Silva had won the middleweight title in his second fight for the promotion at UFC 64. He went on to defend his belt successfully ten times in a row from 2006 to 2014. During this time, Silva delivered some of the most memorable finishes in MMA history, using his impressive striking skills and expert grappling to stun and frustrate his opponents.

Anderson Silva(Twitter)

During his prime, Silva defeated some of the top fighters in the UFC, including Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort, by delivering impressive finishes. This helped him establish himself as one of the best fighters across different weight classes, and he was widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He maintained a winning streak of 16 consecutive victories while competing at both 185 and 205 pounds, cementing his legacy as a legend in the sport of MMA.

Silva had his last fight inside the octagon in 2020 against Uriah Hall. He retired from MMA competition with a 34-11 (1 NC) pro record. He is currently pursuing a career in boxing, most recently losing a competitive decision to YouTube star Jake Paul.

