Home / Sports / Others / Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan win bronze in Changwon Shooting World Cup
others

Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan win bronze in Changwon Shooting World Cup

The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match.
Indian Shooter Anish Bhanwala&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Indian Shooter Anish Bhanwala (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match.

This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, after having won the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.

India currently tops the medal's tally at the Changwon World Cup with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup
issf world cup
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out