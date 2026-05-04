New Delhi, Rajasthan's Anjali Shekhawat claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Monday. Anjali clinches gold in women's 10m air pistol event

Shekhawat, who had earlier qualified fourth with a score of 576-23x, stepped up impressively in the final to shoot 240.5 and finish on top of the podium.

Haryana's Kanak Budhwar clinched the silver medal with a score of 238.7, while Punjab's Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal secured bronze with 216.

The qualification round saw Olympian Esha Singh of Telangana top the field with 582-20x, followed by Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal and Muskan Chahal of Haryana .

However, Esha Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Mahima Turhi Agrawal, who had qualified seventh with 575-20x, did not start in the final. Kanak qualified for the final in sixth place with 576-13x.

In the final, Railways' Yuvika Tomar finished fourth with 196.1 , while Muskan Chahal was placed fifth with 174.8. Another Haryana shooter, Muskan, ended sixth with 154.8 .

Junior Women

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Women's event silver medallist Kanak Budhwar continued her fine form in the 10m air pistol junior women category, securing the gold medal with a score of 238.4. She was closely followed by Haryana's Priyanshi Purva, who claimed silver with 237.5, while Ketan, also from Haryana, completed a clean sweep for the state by taking bronze with 216.8.

Youth Women

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In the 10m air pistol youth women's event, Kanak once again stood out with a dominant performance, clinching gold with an impressive 244.3. Haryana's Navya secured the silver medal with 237.7, while Army's Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat finished third with 215.3.

Team Event

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Haryana emerged victorious in the team event, with the trio of Priyanshi Purva, Navya, and Surbhi Rao combining for a gold medal-winning total of 1718.0-48x.

Railways, represented by Yuvika Tomar, Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi, and Riya Shirish Thatte, claimed silver with 1710.0-40x, while Uttar Pradesh's Vanshika Chaudhary, Sanskriti Bana, and Anjali Chaudhary secured bronze with 1709.0-50x.

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