Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Anna Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title
others

Anna Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.
AP | , Carnoustie, Scotland
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist(Twitter)

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Nordqvist also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golf
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar, Tek Chand among 5 Indians for opening ceremony

Gaurav Saini in final, 3 others in semis of Asian junior boxing

Exclusive

I felt like I was on the runway: Anju on Shaili

Exclusive

Shaili wins long jump silver, misses gold mark by a centimetre
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP