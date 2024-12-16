Anthony Edwards leads rising Timberwolves over Spurs

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in 28 minutes of court time to help lift the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to a 106-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in a Western Conference game created by the results of the NBA Cup. HT Image

The Timberwolves led by 15 points at halftime but by just six heading into the fourth quarter. Minnesota quicky rebuilt its advantage over the first four and a half minutes via an 11-2 run capped by a three-point play by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Wolves never looked back, winning for the sixth time in its past seven games.

Alexander-Walker added 17 points in a reserve role for Minnesota while Jaden McDaniels racked up 12 points and 11 rebounds, Julius Randle had 11 points and Rudy Gobert scored 10.

Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead San Antonio, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 15 rebounds, Harrison Barnes also scored 17 points and Julian Champagnie hit for 11.

The Timberwolves led for all but a short time early in the first quarter and built a 12-point advantage in the period before a 3-pointer by Champagnie with 7 seconds left allowed San Antonio to pull to within 28-19 after 12 minutes of play.

Wembanyama's 3-pointer to open the second period trimmed the Minnesota lead to six points, but from there the Timberwolves ruled the rest of the quarter. Randle hit a driving layup at the 2:20 mark to stoke the margin to 16 points and Minnesota carried a 52-37 lead into the break.

Edwards scored 16 points before halftime to pace the Timberwolves' attack while Alexander-Walker added 12 points for Minnesota.

Wembanyama's 14 points led the Spurs, with Sochan adding 10 in the half as San Antonio shot a paltry 3-for-21 from 3-point range and committed 10 turnovers.

The Spurs made a run at Minnesota in the third quarter, drawing to 66-63 on Stephon Castle's layup with 3:22 to play in the period. The rest of the quarter went back and forth with the Timberwolves taking a 76-70 edge into the final 12 minutes.

