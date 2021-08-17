Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Archana Kamath stuns world number 58 in Budapest; Manika, Sreeja too advance to pre-quarters
others

Archana Kamath stuns world number 58 in Budapest; Manika, Sreeja too advance to pre-quarters

India's Reeth Tennison, however, went down fighting against Hungary's Szandra Pergel in her round of 32 match.
PTI | , Budapest
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath(Twitter)

India's table tennis star Manika Batra and compatriots Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula recorded tough victories to enter the round of 16 at the WTT Contender here on Tuesday.

All Indian players were stretched to the fifth and deciding game.

While 60th-ranked, Batra defeated 115-ranked Sabine Winter of Germany 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5; world number 134 Kamath upset 58th-ranked Yana Noskova of Russia 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9 in a gruelling affair.

Qualifier Sreeja Akula, ranked 150th, played her heart out against Swedish defender Linda Bergstorm, ranked 78th, to win 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7.

India's Reeth Tennison, however, went down fighting against Hungary's Szandra Pergel in her round of 32 match. It was a commendable effort from the 584th-ranked Indian against her 76th-ranked opponent after qualifying for the main draw.

G Sathiyan, who had lost his opening match at the Tokyo Olympics, will also be in action later in the day alongside Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manika batra archana kamath
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP