Home / Sports / Others / Archer Deepika Kumari becomes world No. 1 after winning gold at WC
Archer Deepika Kumari(Twitter)
Archer Deepika Kumari(Twitter)
others

Archer Deepika Kumari becomes world No. 1 after winning gold at WC

  • Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event by 6-0.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 11:14 AM IST

Archer Deepika Kumari on Monday became the world number one as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings.

She completed her hat-trick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event by 6-0.

India's ace archer Kumari defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well on Sunday.

"I am happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I want to improve that, because the upcoming tournament is very, very important to us. I am trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the official website of World Archery quoted Kumari as saying.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down.

At the start of the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in the French capital.

The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals. The upcoming tournament, of course, is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which are less than a month away.

Kumari will represent India as the lone female archer in Japan, joining a full men's team as they strive to win the country's first archery medal at the world's biggest sporting event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika kumari archery world cup atanu das + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.