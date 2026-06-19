Arjun takes down Carlsen in World Teams Rapid

Bengaluru: India No.1 Arjun Erigaisi has lately made it something of an annual ritual to get the better of Magnus Carlsen in the faster time controls. After his wins over the world No.1 in both the world rapid as well as world blitz events last year, Arjun took down the five-time world champion on the top board in Round 6 of the World Teams Rapid Championship in Hong Kong on Thursday.

India's chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated Magnus Carlsen on Thursday. (AFP)

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Playing with the Black pieces, Arjun found an edge but Carlsen fought back before he blundered under time pressure, leaving his King exposed. Soon after he needlessly pushed his rook with 30. Re2, Carlsen shook his head. He knew there was precious little he could do to salvage the game. Arjun seized the opportunity, sacrificing his Queen after which Carlsen promptly resigned and defending champions MGD1 took a 3.5-2.5 win over WR Chess. Carlsen’s troubles on Day 2 continued, with him losing the next game too – to Shant Sargsyan.

Arjun spoke of things getting “interesting” after Carlsen decided to sacrifice a piece earlier on. “I saw it but didn’t think it would work, but after he took I thought I missed something but then I found this direct Qb6 + and then I think I’m better but it’s not that clear. In the end, I think 26.Rd8 was quite important and sacing back the exchange. I think it was still fine for him but there were a lot of threats and in time pressure with a weak king it was tough for him to play,” he told Fide.

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{{^usCountry}} The game between Ding Liren of Dragon Chilling and his former second Richard Rapport turned out to be one of the longest games of the day, lasting 177 moves, which the former world champion went on to lose. Ding drew against Indian GM Praggnanandhaa of Chess Gurukul which was enough for his team Dragon Chilling to win the match, stay unbeaten and end Day 2 as sole leaders. Iranian-French GM Alireza Firouzja rung in his 23rd birthday on Friday with a perfect run of four wins in four rounds with his team Hexamind mounting a comeback. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The game between Ding Liren of Dragon Chilling and his former second Richard Rapport turned out to be one of the longest games of the day, lasting 177 moves, which the former world champion went on to lose. Ding drew against Indian GM Praggnanandhaa of Chess Gurukul which was enough for his team Dragon Chilling to win the match, stay unbeaten and end Day 2 as sole leaders. Iranian-French GM Alireza Firouzja rung in his 23rd birthday on Friday with a perfect run of four wins in four rounds with his team Hexamind mounting a comeback. {{/usCountry}}

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