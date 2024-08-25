Armand Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record at Silesia Diamond League three weeks after Paris Olympics feat

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record when he cleared 6.26 metres at the second attempt at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Sunday. Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates after breaking the world record by clearing 6.26m during the men's pole vault (REUTERS)

Duplantis broke the world record for the 10th time, beating the 6.25 metres he cleared when retaining his Olympic gold medal in Paris earlier this month.