Armand Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record at Silesia Diamond League three weeks after Paris Olympics feat
Reuters |
Aug 25, 2024 09:59 PM IST
Duplantis broke the world record for the 10th time, beating the 6.25 metres he cleared when retaining his Olympic gold medal in Paris earlier this month.
Sweden's Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record when he cleared 6.26 metres at the second attempt at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Sunday.
Duplantis broke the world record for the 10th time, beating the 6.25 metres he cleared when retaining his Olympic gold medal in Paris earlier this month.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.