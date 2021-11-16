Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asian Archery Championships: Indian recurve teams storm into finals
others

Asian Archery Championships: Indian recurve teams storm into finals


Asian Archery Championships: Indian recurve teams storm into finals
Published on Nov 16, 2021 09:51 PM IST
ANI | , Dhaka [bangladesh]

Indian recurve men's and women's teams entered the finals of their respective events at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Tuesday.

The compound teams, however, lost in the semi-finals and will now fight for the bronze medal.

The Indian men's recurve team, composed of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil, got a bye in the first round. The team then thrashed Saudi Arabia 6-0 in the quarter-finals. In the semis, the Indian trio were given a run for their money by hosts Bangladesh but eventually persevered, winning the match 5-4 via shoot-off.

The Indian men will now clash with top seeds South Korea for the gold medal on Friday.

In the women's recurve field, India's Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan got a bye in the quarter-finals before blanking Vietnam 6-0 in the semi-finals to qualify for the gold medal match. The women's team will also face off South Korea for the top honour on Friday.

archery
