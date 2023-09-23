Asian Games 2023 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 24 in Asiad Hangzhou

With the Asian Games 2023 having officially begun, India will be aiming to open their medal tally on Sunday (September 24) in Hangzhou. India have bought a 655-member contingent to China for the multi-sports continental event, with heavy expectations.

Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen will be in action on Sunday.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian rowing team will be competing in five different medal events on Sunday. The spotlight will be on Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will be participating in the six-boat men's lightweight double sculls Final A. Meanwhile, the Indian men's double sculls, women's coxless four, men's coxless pair, men's coxed eight teams will also be taking part in medal races.

Also Read | Asian Games: Hangzhou rains throw training schedule off gear

The India women's cricket team will have the chance to confirm a medal, if they defeat Bangladesh in the semi-finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, the men's and women's football teams will be in action.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will begin her Asian Games campaign in the women's 50kg category, taking on Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen, whom she defeated in the World Championship final in March this year. Shooters Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in action, with medal chances in the women's 10m air rifle shooting events.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Sunday (September 23):

Boxing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) - 11:45 AM IST

Women’s 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) - 4:30 PM IST

Cricket

Women’s semi-final 1: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST

Chess

Men’s Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Women’s individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM IST onwards

Esports

FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Football

Women’s first round Group B: India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM IST

Men’s first round Group A: India vs Myanmar - 5:00 PM IST

Fencing

Men’s foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) - 6:30 AM IST onwards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women’s epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) - 10:00 AM IST onwards

Hockey

Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan - 8:45 AM IST

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s team: Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 3:00 PM IST

Rugby sevens

Women’s Pool F: India vs Hong Kong China - 10:00 AM IST

Women’s Pool F: India vs Japan - 3:35 PM IST

Rowing

Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) - 6:30 AM IST

Medal event: Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh) - 7:10 AM IST

Medal event: Men’s double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh) - 8:00 AM IST

Medal event: Women’s coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani) - 8:20 AM IST

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medal event: Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram) - 8:40 AM IST

Medal event: Men’s coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar) - 9:00 AM IST

Sailing

Qualifying races in multiple categories (multiple athletes) - 8:30 AM IST onwards

Shooting

Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita) - 6:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh) - 6:30 AM IST onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) - 7:30 AM IST onwards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Tennis

Men’s doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 - 9:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) - 9:30 AM IST onwards

Table Tennis

Women’s team round of 16: India vs Thailand - 7:30 AM IST

Men’s team round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 AM IST

Volleyball

Men’s classification 1st-6th: India vs Japan - 12:00 PM IST

Wushu

Men's changquan final (Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam) - 6:30 AM IST

Men’s 56kg 1/8 final: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) - 5:00 PM IST onwards

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON