Asian Games 2023 Day 13 India Full schedule: What is India's schedule for October 6 in Asiad Hangzhou

After Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games 2023, the spotlight is on the recurve women's and men's teams as Indian athletes will hope to extend India's medal tally on Friday. Favourites Team India will hope to enter the final of the men’s cricket tournament with a win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals on Day 13 of the Asiad in China’s Hangzhou.

Men's cricket team and HS Prannoy will lead India's medal charge on Friday at the Asian Games(AFP-PTI)

Badminton superstars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will lead India's charge in the men's doubles semi-finals. The Indian duo assured India of a medal with their impressive win in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles tournament on Thursday. Besides Chirag and Satwiksairaj, ace shuttler HS Prannoy will also be in action on Day 13 of the Asiad in Hangzhou.

Prannoy can assure India of a silver medal if the star shuttler wins his semi-final match at the Asian Games. Prannoy will meet China's Li Shifeng for a place in the final of the men's singles badminton event. Star wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) will meet Ronil Tubog at the Asian Games. Wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Sonam Malik will also hope to join Antim Panghal in the list of medal winners for India at the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

Team India's schedule for Friday, October 6 at the Asian Games:

Archery:

6:10 AM: Medal event: Recurve women's team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur)

11:00 AM: Medal event: Recurve men's team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke)

Badminton:

6:30 AM: Men's singles semi-finals (HS Prannoy)

6:30 AM: Men's doubles semi-finals (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy)

Bridge:

6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's team final sessions 4 to 6: India vs Hong Kong China

Canoe slalom:

6:30 AM: Medal event: Men's canoe semi-finals and final (Vishal Kewat)

7:16 AM: Medal event: Women's kayak semi-finals and final (Shikha Chouhan)

Chess:

12:30 PM: Men's team round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

12:30 PM: Women’s team round 8 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

Cricket:

6:30 AM: Men's semi-finals: India vs Bangladesh

Equestrian:

6:30 AM: Medal event: Jumping individual (Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Yash Nensee)

Hockey:

4:00 PM: Medal event: Men's final: India vs Japan

Ju-jitsu:

6:30 AM: Medal event: Women's -52kg (Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain)

6:30 AM: Medal event: Women’s -57kg (Nikita Choudhary, Angitha Shyju)

Kabaddi:

7:00 AM: Women's team semi-finals: India vs Nepal

12:30 PM: Men's team semi-finals: India vs Pakistan

Roller skating:

6:30 AM: Ladies artistic single free skating short program (Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara)

Sepaktakraw:

6:30 AM: Men's regu preliminary Group B: India vs Myanmar

11:30 AM: Men's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

1:00 PM: Women's regu semi-finals: If India qualifies

Soft tennis:

7:30 AM: Men's and women's singles preliminary group matches (Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu)

Sport climbing:

6:30 AM: Men's boulder and lead semi-finals and final (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath)

Volleyball:

8:00 AM: Women's classification 9-12: India vs Mongolia

Wrestling:

7:30 AM: Medal events: Women's freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik), 68kg (Radhika), 76kg (Kiran); Men's Freestyle: 57kg (Aman Sehrawat), 65kg (Bajrang Punia).

