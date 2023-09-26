Asian Games 2023 Day 4 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 27 in Asiad Hangzhou

If we look at India's performance on Day 3 of the 19th Asian Games it was a mixture of highs and lows. While there were no medals in shooting, and star fencer Bhavani Devi stumbled in the quarterfinals, the equestrian team won a historic gold in the dressage team event. Apart from that there were two medals in sailing with Neha Thakur bagging silver and Eabad Ali securing bronze, which took India's tally 14.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will be in action in Women 25m Pistol event(PTI)

On Wednesday, which is Day 4, the focus will be on wushu. Rohit Yadav and Roshibina Devi Naorem will be competing in the respective men's and women's medal events. India's own Ronaldo (Singh) and (E) David Beckham will also be in action in men's sprint qualifying. The Indian women's hockey team will open their campaign against Singapore while gymnast Pranati Nayak will compete in women's all-around final.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday (September 27):

Wushu:

Rohit Jadhav in men's daoshu final (medal event) 6:30 am onwards

Rohit Jadhav in men's gunshu final (medal event) 12:00 pm onwards

Roshibina Devi Naorem in Women’s 60kg semifinal (medal event) 5:15 pm

Shooting:

Women 50m 3 position (if qualifies in final) - Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra at 9:30 am

Women 25m Pistol (if qualifies in final) - Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh at 12:00 pm

Women Skeet (If qualifies in final) - Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Dharshna Rathore at 12:00 pm

Men Skeet (If qualifies in final) - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Angad Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura at 1:00 pm

Cycling:

Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham in men's sprint qualifying at 7:30 am

Shushikala Agashe and Triyasha Paul in women's keirin first round heats at 7:56 am

Swimming:

Nina Venkatesh in women's 100m butterfly heats at 7:30 am

Maana Patel in women's 100m backstroke heats at 7:30 am

Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew in men's 200m freestyle heats 7:30 am onwards

Lineysha in women's 100m breaststroke heats 7:30 am onwards

Women's Hockey: India vs Singapore at 10:15 am

Tennis

Sumit Nagal vs Zhizhen Zhang in men's singles quarterfinals match at 10:30 am onwards

Saketh Myneni-Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Zhizhen Zhang-Yibing Wu in men's doubles quarterfinals match 1:30 pm onwards

Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji in women's singles quarterfinals match

Ankita Raina-Yuki Bhambri vs Francis Casey Alcantara-Alex Eala in round 3 of mixed doubles match

Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale vs Shinji Hazawa-Ayano Shimizu in mixed doubles round 3 match

Basketball:

3x3: India vs Macao in men's Pool C match at 12:10 pm

3x3: India vs China in women's Pool A match at 12:10 pm

India vs Indonesia women's Group A match at 5:30 pm

Boxing:

Shiva Thapa vs TBD in men's 63.5kg at 1:15 pm

Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men's 92kg at 1:30 pm

Nikhat Zareen in action in women's 50 kg at 5:15 pm

Fencing:

Men’s Foil Team -- India vs Singapore (Round of 16), final to be played at 3:30 pm

Women’s Epee Team India vs Jordan (Round of 16), semifinal to start from 1:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Napat Thanmathikom/Sitisak Nuchchart (Thailand), Men’s Doubles Round of 64 1:30 pm onwards

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Mixed Doubles Round of 32 at 3:50 pm

Harmeet Desai/ Sreeja Akula vs Cheng Chi Cheong/Li Hui Smak (Macao), Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Squash:

India vs Kuwait in men's team pool A match at 7:30 am

India vs Nepal in women's team pool B match at 7:30 am

India vs Macao in women's Pool B match at 2:00 pm

India vs Pakistan in men's Pool A match at 4:30 pm

Equestrian:

Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action at Individual Dressage event 5:30 am onwards

Esports:

India vs Vietnam in League of Legends quarterfinal

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak in women's all-around final (medal event) at 12:30 pm

Handball:

India vs Hong Kong in women's Group B match at 4:30 pm

Chess:

Arjun Erigasi, Vidith Gujrathi, Koneru Hampi, Dronavalli in Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 8 and 9

Sailing

Men's Dinghy ILCA7 medal races (Vishnu Saravanan) at 8:30 AM

Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 medal races (Nethra Kumanan) at 8:30 AM

Men's Kite IKA Formula (Chitresh Tatha) at 8:30 AM

Men's Windsurfing iQpil quarter-final, semi-finals and final (Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu) at 8:30 AM

