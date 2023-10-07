Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: India set for 100-medal mark as archers eye top-podium finish in morning session

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: On Saturday, India's campaign at the Asian Games promises to be a thrilling spectacle as the contingent inches closer to the historic milestone of crossing the 100-medal mark. Among the key events to watch, Indian archers Aditi Gopichand and Jyoti Surekha are set to compete in the women's compound category, with a keen eye on podium finishes. The Indian women's kabaddi team is primed for an intense showdown against Chinese Taipei in the final, aiming to clinch the gold. In archery, the men's compound final will feature Abhishek Verma taking on Ojas Deotale, with the hope of adding more medals to India's tally. The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition, with Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, and Sumit vying for supremacy in their respective weight categories. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, will look forward to the men's cricket final where India faces Afghanistan, with both teams eyeing the coveted gold.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14(PTI)

Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they would aim to clinch a historic gold in men's doubles in badminton. As India's athletes aim to create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.

India's Medal Tally-

Gold: 22

Silver: 34

Bronze: 39