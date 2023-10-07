India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Gaikwad and Co. eye maiden gold medal in men's cricket

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: The women's team did it, now can the men's team replicate it? Ruturaj Gaikwad would surely believe his side can win the first-ever gold medal for India in men's cricket. It won't be easy though as they will face an experienced Afghanistan side in the final today. Led by Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan stunned Pakistan in the semi-final to advance to their maiden final. In Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, and Karim Janat, Zahir Khan and Qais Ahmed, Afghanistan have the most experienced side in this men's Asian Games. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final(AFP)

India have so far displayed dominant performances on their Asian Games debut in cricket. Remember, the last two times cricket was a part of the Games, India did not participate. In this edition, however, the Indian cricketers have set the stage on fire. India beat Nepal in the quarterfinal - they had got a direct entry into the last 8 due to their higher rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century to lead India to 202/4 but the bowlers let Nepal score 179, which would have gone down well with coach VVS Laxman. In the semi-final, India came up with a revised strategy and it did wonders.



India blew away Bangladesh. Their ploy of playing four specialist spinners left Bangladesh gasping for breath. The gold medallists of the 2010 edition managed to score only 96 runs after being invited to bat. All the India spinners were amongst the wickets but Sai Kirshore picked up three.

When it was India's turn to chase, they suffered a big blow early on. Last match centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a duck in the first over. But that was the only success Bangladesh would have. Gaikwad and Tilak Varma took full advantage of the short boundaries to hit multiple sixes in the next three-four overs and take the game away from Bangladesh. The left-hander scored a fifty as India reached home in the 10th over.