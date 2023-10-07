India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Gaikwad and Co. eye maiden gold medal in men's cricket
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: The women's team did it, now can the men's team replicate it? Ruturaj Gaikwad would surely believe his side can win the first-ever gold medal for India in men's cricket. It won't be easy though as they will face an experienced Afghanistan side in the final today. Led by Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan stunned Pakistan in the semi-final to advance to their maiden final. In Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, and Karim Janat, Zahir Khan and Qais Ahmed, Afghanistan have the most experienced side in this men's Asian Games.
India have so far displayed dominant performances on their Asian Games debut in cricket. Remember, the last two times cricket was a part of the Games, India did not participate. In this edition, however, the Indian cricketers have set the stage on fire. India beat Nepal in the quarterfinal - they had got a direct entry into the last 8 due to their higher rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century to lead India to 202/4 but the bowlers let Nepal score 179, which would have gone down well with coach VVS Laxman. In the semi-final, India came up with a revised strategy and it did wonders.
India blew away Bangladesh. Their ploy of playing four specialist spinners left Bangladesh gasping for breath. The gold medallists of the 2010 edition managed to score only 96 runs after being invited to bat. All the India spinners were amongst the wickets but Sai Kirshore picked up three.
When it was India's turn to chase, they suffered a big blow early on. Last match centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a duck in the first over. But that was the only success Bangladesh would have. Gaikwad and Tilak Varma took full advantage of the short boundaries to hit multiple sixes in the next three-four overs and take the game away from Bangladesh. The left-hander scored a fifty as India reached home in the 10th over.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:52 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: IND's road to final
Based on their ICC T20I rankings, the Indian team recieved a direct qualification into the quarterfinal round of Asian Games 2023 men's cricket. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side beat Nepal in the quarters by 23 runs and then thrashed Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semis.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:46 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: A message for the Gaikwad-led side from the legend…
- Oct 07, 2023 10:43 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Afghanistan likely to remain unchanged
Afghanistan likely to remain unchanged from the playing XI they featured in the quarterfinal match against Sri Lanka and the semifinal match against Pakistan.
This was AFG's playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan
- Oct 07, 2023 10:40 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: An extra spinner for IND?
Amid the conditions similar to what the Indian team faced in the semifinal match against Bangladesh, the management might want to remain unchanged, implying spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to retain his spot ahead of fast bowler Avesh Khan. The remainder of the squad is likely to remain the same.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:37 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: A look at the squads for the two sides
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep
Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil
- Oct 07, 2023 10:34 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Can AFG end their unwanted streak
Asian Games staged men's cricket in only two editions - 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon. Afghanistan reached the final in both the years, but only had to be content with the silver medal. They lost to Bangladesh by 5 wickets in 2010 and by 68 runs to Sri Lanka in 2014.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:31 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Update from Bronze Medal match
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the rain-affected bronze medal match at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket field which was reduced to 5-over match. In the final over, Bangladesh needed 20 runs and Yasir Ali smashed 6, 2, 6, 2 before being dismissed. Witha boundary required of the final ball, Rakibul Hasan hit the glory shot.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:17 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: A look at the head-to-head tie
India have never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan, winning all four match against the team.
- Oct 07, 2023 10:07 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Score Asian Games Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan men's cricket gold medal match in Asian Games 2023. It is a golden opportunity for the young Indian side led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to create history. If they win today, they will become the first men's cricket team of India to win gold at the Games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would like to end the Games with a moment of glory of their own. We are in for a cracker of a contest.