Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 2: India eye gold in women's cricket; medals at stake in shooting, rowing

Asian Games 2023, Day 2 Live Updates: After starting the Asian Games 2023 on a good note, India will hope for an even better show on Monday, Day 2 of the continental showdown in Hangzhou, China. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, who lock horns with Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Apart from that we've the mixed team table tennis action. The men's and women's team are out following their respective defeats on Day 1. Men's went down against South Korea, while Thailand got the better off women.

Asian Games 2023 Live updates Day 2(PTI)

If we look further there are plenty other events, where Indian athletes will be in contention for a medal. S Nataraj and Maana Patel will be competing in the finals of men's and women 50m Backstroke. There are several final rowing events, also lined-up for the day. India have so far won three medals in rowing and will look to add more to the tally.

Catch the Live Updates of Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023