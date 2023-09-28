Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Aditi Ashok in action for India in golf, Roshibina Devi eyes wushu gold in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: India have so far produced a scintillating show in the Hangzhou Asian Games and will look to carry forward the momentum on Day 5. The day starts with golf, followed by badminton but it is Wushu, which will be in focus. Naorem Roshibina Devi will be competing in the women's 60kg gold medal bout against China's Wu Xiaowei. Shooting once again will be in spotlight with multiple medal events lined up for the day.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5(PTI)

Towards the evening we'll witness some high-voltage men's hockey action between India and Japan and before that Sunil Chhetri and his boys face a mighty challenge against Saudi Arabia in the round of 32 clash. After claiming a historic gold in equestrian team event, the focus now shifts to Dressage individual freestyle round, where Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla are in contention for medals.

Catch the Live Updates of all the action on Day 5 of the Asian Games: