Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Aditi Ashok in action for India in golf, Roshibina Devi eyes wushu gold in Hangzhou
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: India have so far produced a scintillating show in the Hangzhou Asian Games and will look to carry forward the momentum on Day 5. The day starts with golf, followed by badminton but it is Wushu, which will be in focus. Naorem Roshibina Devi will be competing in the women's 60kg gold medal bout against China's Wu Xiaowei. Shooting once again will be in spotlight with multiple medal events lined up for the day.
- Thu, 28 Sep 2023 05:29 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: India already in action in golf
India is already in action in golf, which began earlier. In the women's individual round 1, India's Prashanth A is ranked T6, Aditi Ashok is T14, URS P Sharath is T26.
In the women's team round 1, India is ranked T6.
- Thu, 28 Sep 2023 05:21 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 5: Schedule
Badminton
Women's team: India vs Mongolia at 6:30 am
Wushu
Women's 60 kg gold medal bout: Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Wu Xiaowei at 7:12 am
Cycling
Niraj Kumar - Men's omnium scratch race (Quarterfinal) at 7:30 am
David Beckham - Men's sprint (Quarterfinal)
Swimming
Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat - Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (Medal event) at 5:46 pm
Shivangi Sarma - Women's 50m freestyle heats 7:30 am onwards
Virdhawal Khade - Men's 50m butterfly heats 7:30 am onwards
4x100m freestyle relay heats - Men and women 7:30 am onwards
4x200m freestyle relay heats - Women at 9:05 am
Shooting
Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol individual (Qualification and team final) at 9:00 am if they qualify for final
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet mixed team (Qualification) 10:30 am onwards if qualify for bronze medal playoff/gold medal playoff
Skeet mixed team (Bronze and gold medal matches) at 6:30 am
Squash
India vs Malaysia - Women's team (Group stage) at 10:00 am
India vs Nepal - Men's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm
Boxing
Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour - Women's 60kg (Pre-quarters) at 12:00 pm
Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi - Men's 51kg (Pre-quarters) at 5:30 pm
Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui - Men's 71kg (Pre-quarters) at 6:45 pm
Equestrian
Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual freestyle round (Medal event) at 12:30 pm
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak - Women's vault final (Medal event) 12:00 pm onwards
Tennis: Not before 2 pm
Men's Doubles Semi-finals: Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan
Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale
Table Tennis
Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon - Women's singles (Round of 32)
Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta - Women's singles (Round of 32)
Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed - Men's doubles (Round of 32)
Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag - Men's doubles (Round of 32)
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova - Wwomen's doubles (Round of 32) at 2:05 pm
Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail - Men's singles (Round of 32)
Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen - Women's doubles (Round of 32)
Football
India vs Saudi Arabia - Men's (Pre-quarters) at 5:00 pm
Hockey
India vs Japan - Men's (Pool match) at 6:15 pm
Bridge
Men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin)
Golf
Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 1) 4:00 am
Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team (Round 1) 8:00 am
- Thu, 28 Sep 2023 05:14 AM
